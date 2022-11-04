Harley-Davidson Ice-T Is No Rapper, Looks Bad Boy Just Like One

Ever since the 1980s, the wording Ice-T has been associated with a guy actually called Tracy Lauren Marrow. Yes, those are two girl names slapped by imaginative parents onto a dude, so that, and the habit of rappers to take on nicknames, led to him adopting Ice-T when singing became his job.
As of now though, some of us will no longer tie the name solely to the American responsible for such golden age rap hits like I’m Your Pusher or 99 Problems (or with the chilled drink, for that matter), but also to a 1999 Harley-Davidson Night Train, transformed and named so post-conversion by a Japanese custom shop called Bad Land.
Made from 1998 to 2009, the Softail-based two-wheeler is still a solid choice as a base platform for the garages operating in the world of custom bikes. This particular one is an FXSTB born in 1999, and transformed into the so-called Ice-T back in 2015.
Bad Land worked its usual magic on the Harley, slapping onto it parts made in-house like the rear fender and handlebar. It paired that with bits of hardware made elsewhere, like an W&W Cycles gas tank and SuperTrapp exhaust.
The bike rides on Rick’s Motorcycles Rodder wheels, sized 21 inches up front (and supported by an inverted fork) and 18 inches at the rear, both wrapped in Metzeler rubber. Each is backed by Performance Machines braking hardware.
As usual when it comes to the builds it makes, Bad Land covered the entire finished product in black, with only several elements standing out as not using it, and going for a metal look instead. All of this makes the two-wheeler appear mean to the core.
The bike, old as it is, is still listed on the Bad Land website, but its actual whereabouts today are not known. And so is the price of the build.
