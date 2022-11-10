Gunmetal Harley-Davidson TechArt Is Two-Wheels Short of a Full Blown Porsche

TechArt is a name that needs little introduction as one of the biggest crews in vehicle customization over in Europe. The German company has been around since 1987, and has made a name for itself by customizing Porsches. But that doesn’t mean two-wheelers cannot be made as a tribute to the tuner, especially when a connection between these two kinds of vehicles can be made.
That’s exactly what a Swiss-based motorcycle garage called Erbacher did with this custom Harley-Davidson, which can be seen in some respects as just two-wheels short of being a true TechArt Porsche.
The bike, simply called TechArt by its maker, uses a Harley frame, inside which a Harley-sourced 103ci engine is fitted. The powerplant is DynoJet optimized, and rated at 95 hp and 140 Nm of torque (up from 75 hp and 130 Nm of torque) - even if for a full-blown Porsche those are puny numbers, they are more than enough for a motorcycle.
The TechArt references can be seen everywhere, but most prominently on the wealth of carbon fiber parts used on the fuel tank, modified rear, and front fender. The wheels are of TechArt design as well (both sized at 18 inches, with the rear one supporting a 300 mm wide rear tire), and so are the brakes and the suspension system. Other suppliers, naturally, contributed to the build, and the list includes motogadget for the speedometer and KessTech for the exhaust system.
The Harley-Davidson TechArt, wrapped in a special color called Gunmetal TechArt, is an older project made by Erbacher, and it was designed for another shop in the business of customization, Sahli & Frei, seller of brands like ABT, Brabus, Startech, and, of course, TechArt.
That pretty much means you’ll not find it out on the open market, and also that the cost of the build will probably forever remain a mystery.
