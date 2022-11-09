Harley-Davidson Broly Secretly Displays a Thin Red Line American Flag

The entire world knows that all of the Harleys that roam the roads of this planet have been originally born, either in design or physical shape, in Milwaukee. But a lot of these two-wheelers quickly leave their origins behind, as they get transformed into different beasts in cities around the world.
The Broly, as the modified Harley we have here is named, was, for instance, reborn in Las Vegas. It did so at the hands of a local customizer going by the name Devin Diego Designs (DD), a shop we’ve featured before here on autoevolution.
DD is responsible not only for the general idea for the modification of this Harley, but also for many of the parts fitted on it, from the less spectacular drag bar, risers and side-mounted license plate holder to the bulky fenders (especially the rear one), side and tank covers, and even the stance-changing air ride.
With the bike’s origins, both in stock and modified form, deeply rooted in iconic U.S. cities, it is on the tank cover that the shop fitted its tribute to America: it comes as the stars and stripes of the American flag discreetly engraved into the blackness of the surface material using the same color, to the point you'll miss it if you don't know it's there. Only a red stripe tells one there’s something special going on, making for a variant of the so-called thin red line flag generally meant to show support for fire services.
The bike sports other changes as well. It got LED lights front and rear, modified mirrors, and a V-Rod seat capable of holding two. Out back, there’s a wider-than-stock tire, sized 280 mm, and there’s even a Vance & Hines exhaust system with gold heat wrap to complete the look and ensure a proper sound.
The Harley-Davidson Broly is still listed on the DD website despite being an older build. It’s current whereabouts are not known, as is the price of the conversion.
