This 1970 Mustang Restomod Packs Beastly Roush Performance Muscle Under the Hood

The time between 1969 and 1970 was a landmark one for the Ford Mustang. With new performance packages like the Boss 429, the Mach 1, and the Boss 302 galore, you get the sense this period was as close to automotive perfection as was possible 50 years ago.
The keywords in that opening statement are "50 years ago." Five decades is a lot of time to make muscle cars even faster. Twelve years ago, Barry's Speed Shop in Corona, California, decided they wanted to build the ultimate 1970 Mustang. One with elements of classic pony cars we know and love but touched up with a few modern amenities.
Coming to us now via a Bring a Trailer auction listing from Springfield, Oregon, this 1970 Mustang takes a classic body and stuffs it to the gills with the best of the 21st century. Granted, the 427-cubic inch (7.0-liter) V8 under the hood will probably look familiar to fans of the classics. Albeit, all the modern performance internals and fuel injection from Roush Performance would look like alien tech in the early 70s.
Power is fed to a Tremec five-speed manual gearbox and finally to a Currie nine-inch rear end. With a TCI Engineering multi-link rear suspension and Global West QA-1 coilovers in the front, this restomod can handle corners like nothing you would have seen on the roads of 1970s America. Ditto for the interior of this beast. Say what you will about the interiors of American cars. But there's nothing even remotely worth jokes and quips about this interior.
With tan leather and polished chrome galore accenting every inch of this Mustang's interior, Gabe's Custom Interiors of San Bernardino, California, deserves all the credit in the world for creating a desirable place to sit. Albeit not desirable enough to clear the reserve price at auction. For what must be a six-figure car every day of the week, a meager $91,500 simply wasn't going to cut the mustard.
