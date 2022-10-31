This 1964 Mercury Comet Drag Car Mixes 393-ci V8 Muscle With B/FX Style

Modified 15 years ago in the style of a B/FX drag car, this 1964 Mercury Comet is a seriously cool quarter-mile screamer. Previously sold on Bring a Trailer in August 2022 for $29k, the Falcon-twinned racer was used as a display vehicle by a dealership. Listed on Bring a Trailer once again, this fellow is currently going for $5,500 with seven days of bidding left.
Chassis number 4H01F529249 can be decoded as 1964 model year, the Lorain assembly plant in Ohio, two-door sedan, and the low-compression 289 V8 engine fed by a four-barrel carburetor. The body plate reads body 62A for two-door sedan, color M for Arctic White, trim 42 for blue vinyl upholstery, date 16L for November 16th, DSO 21 for Atlanta, axle 6 for 2.80:1 gearing, and trans 6 for the C4 three-speed automatic.
Sold without a title as it’s registered in a state that doesn’t issue titles for vehicles of this age, the Comet is offered on Alabama registration with Florida reassignment paperwork. Currently located in Lauderhill, this nicely modified vehicle shows 5,079 miles (8,174 kilometers) on the clock. True engine mileage and true chassis mileage are not known.
Speaking of suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, you’ll find a 393 under the hood rather than a 289. Based on the 351, this engine is equipped with aluminum cylinder heads, black-painted valve covers, Hooker-style headers, MSD ignition, a Holley double pumper four-barrel carburetor, a Sig Erson camshaft, an aluminum radiator, and Flowmaster mufflers.
A side-tipped exhaust system helps the naturally-aspirated mill sing the song of its people loud and clear. The spark plugs, voltage regulator, and alternator were replaced under current ownership. The selling dealer has also rebuilt the carb, repaired the throttle cable, and changed the oil.
Highlights further include a reinforced underside, a high-stall torque converter, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Sun 8,000-rpm tachometer mounted on top of the dashboard, as well as a three-gauge pod under the dashboard. A blue-painted roll bar also needs to be mentioned, along with front disc and rear drum brakes. 15-inch steelies with 6.70-15 and 8.50-15 tires are featured, together with the American flag on the roof, fiberglass panels, an external battery kill switch, and two air intakes in the hood.
The auction ends Monday, November 7th, at 8:10 PM.
