1969 Mercury Cougar 428 SCJ Drag Pak Is Luxury Muscle Car Royalty, Also Unique

When it comes to FoMoCo muscle cars from the golden era, we usually think about the Mustang. And it makes sense because the first-gen pony spawned a long list of awesome machines, including the Shelby GT500, the Boss 429, and the Cobra Jet. But Ford also offered a few fantastic muscle cars through the Mercury brand. Yes, I'm talking about the Cougar.
Introduced in 1967, the Cougar shared underpinnings with the then-extremely popular Mustang but received its own body design with hidden headlamps for a unique look. It also came with a more upscale interior, so it was essentially a premium muscle car. And unlike the Mustang, it was available with V8 engines only.
The Cougar lineup spawned a few special-edition models as well. The Eliminator, named after a drag-spec Cougar, is perhaps the most iconic. But Mercury also made an XR7-G in response to the Shelby Mustang, as well as a GT-E powered by big-block 427- and 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) engines. The latter is also the rarest with only 264 units built in 1968.
The 1969 Cougar you see here is not one of those cars, but it's just as important thanks to its drivetrain and options combo. Not only powered by the mighty 428 Super Cobra Jet rated at 335 horsepower, but it also sports a four-speed transmission and a Drag Pak.
The latter, which included the W-code 4.30:1 Traction-Lok rear axle, is what added the Super to the Cobra Jet through heavy-duty rods, unique balancing, and an external oil cooler. But even though it's a mean SCJ, it can't be identified as one beyond the hood scoop so it's pretty much a luxury sleeper.
Featured by "MuscleCarOfTheWeek," this Cougar is also highly original. Not only the interior is true to factory specs, but this pony is still equipped with its numbers-matching 428 V8 engine. The Mercury has been repainted once, but the Medium Lime Metallic paint is identical to the car's factory finish.
And the latter is quite special because it turns this Cougar into a one-of-one gem according to the Marti Report. Now in a private collection, this Mercury crossed the auction block back in 2019, when it changed hands for $110,000. Needless to say, it's worth much more than that today. Check it out in all its glory in the video below.
