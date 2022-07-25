1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator Survivor Shows Off 428 Super Cobra Jet, Battle Scars

More on this:

1 1968 Mercury Cougar 500 Sees Daylight After 31 Years, It's Rarer Than Hen's Teeth

2 1969 Cougar XR-7 Cobra Jet: A Lethal Combo Between an Upscale Convertible and a Muscle Car

3 One-Owner 1967 Mercury Cougar Spent Years in a Garage, Under a Cover, And in a Barn

4 Mercury M Series With Hideaway Lights Might Have Sold Like Hotcakes If Real

5 1968 Mercury Cougar Waves Goodbye to the Barn, Flexes V8 Muscle for Days