The New 2023 Triton 21 XrT Is All About Performance, Can Unleash 300 Horsepower on Water

18 Oct 2022, 01:39 UTC ·
If you feel like taking your fishing game to the next level, you’ll need the right companion for that. Triton’s new flagship boat seems cut out for the job. Packed with high-performance a Mercury engine, the 2023 Triton 21 XrT offers more leg room and storage space, as well as some cool technical features.
Are you ready to find out what speeds of over 70 mph (112.6 kph) feel like on water? This aggressive boat is ready to take fishing to the next level. The Mercury 250 L Pro XS can get to 30 mph (48 kph) in just a little over seven seconds, and easily reach more than 70. But you can also be bolder and opt for the Mercury 300 L Pro XS Torque Master, because this new watercraft was made to handle up to 300 HP. Either way, you’re in for an awesome ride.

The manufacturer added seven inches (17.7 cm) of width to the deck, while keeping the hull design that has proved so successful. The result is more room for storage boxes, plus a larger port side rod box. The bow station design was tweaked so that you can get a much better view of the electronics, even in low light conditions, thanks to the specific angle. And you can mount not just one, but twin 12-inch screens on the console, allowing you to efficiently monitor both the fish and the navigation.

Other cool features include more leg room in the driver’s console, adjustable suspension bucket seats for the driver and passenger, which were also redesigned, a removable windshield, and a retractable boarding ladder.

Pricing for the new Triton 21 XrT starts at $76,995 for the Mercury 250 L Pro XS version, or $80,395 for the Mercury 300 L Pro XS – the choice is yours.

