Lance Stephenson's Having the Most Fun on a Jetcar Speedboat, Calls It a "Lam Water Boat"

There are many activities you can try during summertime, including water sports. While in Dubai, NBA star Lance Stephenson adventured out on a speedboat designed to look like a sports car, all while calling it a “Lam water boat.”
Lance Stephenson is enjoying some time off in a spectacular way. The 31-year-old athlete traveled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and tried out some water adventures.
In a video posted on his social media account on August 6, Stephenson wore a Sea-Doo life jacket at the helm of an eye-catching speedboat that he called a “Lam truck water boat.”. However, as excited as he was, calling it the “flyest thing” he’s ever done, the watercraft is not Lamborghini-related.
In fact, it’s supplied in the UAE by a brand called Waterlink and is inspired by a Chevrolet Corvette and a Ferrari, and it’s called a “jetcar.” It resembles a convertible sports car, but it’s part jet ski, part boat, making them one of the coolest millionaire toys.
The Corvette-shaped speedboat, which comes with a green exterior and two vertical slaps on the “hood,” does not have functional wheels or doors, but it has several exciting features and it’s very adrenaline-pumping. While it's not amphibious, it has a steering wheel, a gas pedal, and a gear selector to make you feel like driving, with several buttons on the center console so you can control the lighting system. Since it’s part jet ski, it doesn’t come with brakes, so you have to take your foot off the gas pedal to slow down. There is a radar and GPS tracking as well, plus Bluetooth connectivity so you can play your music.
The Jetcar also has a windshield to protect you from the water splashing in your face when you’re speeding. The speedboat is powered by a 1.8-liter engine, which sits behind the passengers, forceful enough to help it reach a top speed of 62 mph (100 kph).
In the future, the builder has plans to add more sports car-looking boats to resemble Aston Martins, Bentleys, or Bugattis. Currently, the watercraft has a price of around $40,000-$50,000 for its full-spec version and it’s available to rent for $700 per hour. There is also a black and a white option for this model.
In a later video posted on his Instagram Stories, the NBA star wrote that he is “still driving on this water lam,” joking that he is a “big kid” after revealing he spent seven hours on it. The video he posted on social media is also flipped, making the watercraft look like it has right-hand driving. In reality, the steering wheel is on the left side.
During the short video, Stephenson also shared that “I am the first one to do this, I’ve never seen this been done.” Naturally, people hopped in the comments to tag Soulja Boy, who usually takes credit for every adventure out there. So far, Soulja hasn’t said anything, but Lance Stephenson is hardly the first one to do it. Several social media stars like Just Sul, Mo Vlogs, and more have tried it out in the past, and so did professional soccer star Marcelo Vieira. Not long ago, Supercar Blondie’s Sergi Galiano also gave it a go. That doesn’t stop Stephenson from having the time of his life, though.
