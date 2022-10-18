This Sleek New Swedish RIB Cruises at 46 MPH While Burning Dramatically Less Fuel

Swedish boat builder launches a unique watercraft what doesn’t just look cool and feel comfortable, but is also better for the environment. This drastic change was obtained by going for an inboard engine instead of an outboard, despite the prevalent popularity of outboards.
Fugu Power Boats demonstrates why sometimes it’s better to go against the current. According to it, equipping boats with outboards has become a popular choice over the past years, yet the Swedish team preferred to go for an inboard version.
That’s mainly because of what it calls “a huge difference in the environmental footprint.” Outboard engines cause 700% higher CO2 emissions and 1,300% higher NOx emissions compared to inboard versions, simply because they don’t have a catalytic converter.
But inboard motors have even more benefits, such as a lower noise level, better stability due to a lower center of gravity, and more space for a real bathing platform.
This is why the new Fugu 29 is fitted with an inboard engine, which can be either a Mercruiser 6.2L V8 (350HP) or a Mercruiser 8.2L V8 (430HP). As a result, the 30-foot (9.6 meters) watercraft can comfortably cruise at 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph) while burning just one l/nm of fuel. Fugu claims that this is just half of what most boats equipped with two outboards consume.
Also, the Fugu 29 can easily be configured for the specific needs of the customer. By choosing dual or single propeller stern drives, the boat can be optimized for either high speed, long-distance cruising, or watersports (by focusing on quicker acceleration). The Fugu 29 can reach further, or go faster, while also allowing its owner to feel good about the environmental footprint and the overall fuel costs.
The Fugu 29’s advanced hull design also contributes to lowering fuel consumption, by replacing the conventional spray rails with two steps and deflectors, which redirect the spray water backwards.
Powerful yet fuel-efficient, the Fugu 29 RIB proves that performance and eco-awareness can go hand in hand.
