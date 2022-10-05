autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's Commercials Month
Car video reviews:
 

1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat Going Under the Hammer

Home > News > Classics
5 Oct 2022, 20:59 UTC ·
Offered at no reserve, this exquisite Fury will be auctioned today with a color-matching Herter’s outboard boat in tow. Offered with the owner’s manual and a build log from Darrel Davis’ The 1960 Plymouth Sonoramic Commando Guide, this pair is estimated to fetch between $45k and $55k.
1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat 60 photos
1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1957 Herter's Boat1957 Herter's Boat1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1957 Herter's Boat1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury1960 Plymouth Fury
Chassis number 3306119079 can be decoded as Plymouth eight-cylinder (3), Fury series (3), 1960 model year (0), and the Newark assembly plant (6). The second-generation Fury ran from 1960 through 1961 in four body styles, and the second-generation Fury also marked the switch to unibody construction. 1960 was the first year for Chrysler’s ram induction system, as well as the first year of the Slant-Six engine family. This particular example of the breed is rocking the 361-ci V8 with 310 horsepower on deck.

The Sonoramic Commando Power badging on the front fenders refers to the ram induction system. Capable of 435 pound-foot (590 Nm) of torque, the 361-ci V8 cranked out 395 pound-foot (536 Nm) in Golden Commando guise. This option used to cost $389 back in the day, which converts to $3,700 after adjusting for a yearly average inflation rate of 3.78%.

RM Sotheby’s, citing The 1960 Plymouth Sonoramic Commando Guide, presents this arresting Fury as the “10th example dispatched from Newark plant in 1960.” It was distributed to a dealer in January of that year. The superb-looking Fury boasts a three-speed automatic push-button transmission, a remote-controlled driver’s side mirror, and two-tone paint.

Opening the driver’s door reveals a deluxe interior upholstered in a tri-tone color combination, as well as a swivel driver’s seat and rectangular steering wheel. Reconditioned in the 1990s, this fellow ticks all the right boxes.

The same can be said about the Herter’s boat, which features a 35-horsepower Johnson outboard motor. Like the two-door hardtop, the red-and-white boat retains a gentle patina on top of the reconditioned paint.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

1960 Plymouth Fury 1957 Herter's Boat Plymouth Fury Herter's Boat auction Plymouth Herter's
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories