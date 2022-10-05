1960 Plymouth Fury With Matching 1957 Herter's Boat Going Under the Hammer

Offered at no reserve, this exquisite Fury will be auctioned today with a color-matching Herter’s outboard boat in tow. Offered with the owner’s manual and a build log from Darrel Davis’ The 1960 Plymouth Sonoramic Commando Guide, this pair is estimated to fetch between $45k and $55k.
Chassis number 3306119079 can be decoded as Plymouth eight-cylinder (3), Fury series (3), 1960 model year (0), and the Newark assembly plant (6). The second-generation Fury ran from 1960 through 1961 in four body styles, and the second-generation Fury also marked the switch to unibody construction. 1960 was the first year for Chrysler’s ram induction system, as well as the first year of the Slant-Six engine family. This particular example of the breed is rocking the 361-ci V8 with 310 horsepower on deck.
The Sonoramic Commando Power badging on the front fenders refers to the ram induction system. Capable of 435 pound-foot (590 Nm) of torque, the 361-ci V8 cranked out 395 pound-foot (536 Nm) in Golden Commando guise. This option used to cost $389 back in the day, which converts to $3,700 after adjusting for a yearly average inflation rate of 3.78%.
RM Sotheby’s, citing The 1960 Plymouth Sonoramic Commando Guide, presents this arresting Fury as the “10th example dispatched from Newark plant in 1960.” It was distributed to a dealer in January of that year. The superb-looking Fury boasts a three-speed automatic push-button transmission, a remote-controlled driver’s side mirror, and two-tone paint.
Opening the driver’s door reveals a deluxe interior upholstered in a tri-tone color combination, as well as a swivel driver’s seat and rectangular steering wheel. Reconditioned in the 1990s, this fellow ticks all the right boxes.
The same can be said about the Herter’s boat, which features a 35-horsepower Johnson outboard motor. Like the two-door hardtop, the red-and-white boat retains a gentle patina on top of the reconditioned paint.
