Watch Lambo Owner Duck Boat Through Flood Water, Aftermath Is a Bumper Delete

The US and other parts of the world are experiencing more heat than expected. Heat waves are always a recipe for disaster if coupled with thunderstorms and light winds. In the past few days, residents of Florida have been dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which has amounted to massive losses.
If you’ve been following our pieces, we featured a couple of stories last week showing the trail of losses and havoc caused by Hurricane Ian on luxury car owners in affected states. Well, things aren’t getting any better, and for those whose cars escaped getting submerged in flood water – it was time to flee.
A recent post on Reddit shows a driver duck-boating his Lamborghini through flood water. What followed next was a forceful rear bumper delete. It’s unclear why the owner chose to expose their supercar to flood water, but we suspect price gauging has something to do with it.
They say, ‘with chaos comes opportunity.’ Unfortunately, some people are reading too much into this quote and taking advantage of difficulties caused by the natural calamity to charge exorbitant prices for basic services, forcing residents to take matters into their own hands.
The trend has gotten so bad that Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody warned residents against price gauging, disaster scams, and fraud in the aftermath of the Hurricane, Myfloridalegal reported.
It's a bit puzzling why someone would drive a supercar worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in flood water, aware of the risks involved. Water damage on the engine and electrics, as well as rust, are costly repairs on any car – in some cases, unredeemable.
Comments on the post were varied, with most bent on the possibility of price gauging that forced the driver to take matters into their own hands. Others felt the Lambo owner was being sketchy, risking their expensive car instead of paying for a tow truck.
“He probably could afford it, but when hurricane Harvey hit, tow trucks were charging people $1,000 to go 3 miles,” one commenter said. “I know they have price gouging laws in Florida. You cannot drastically change the price once price gouging is in effect during a disaster. The average price going back 30 days prior to the disaster is used as a baseline. In California, you cannot increase the price by more than 10% once a disaster strikes,” another commenter explained.
Florida's state attorney general's office, through a press release, warned price gauging violators are subject to civil penalties that could amount to the tune of $1,000 (per violation) to a total of $25,000 (multiple violations).
