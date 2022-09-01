Guy Takes “the Baddest Fishing Center Console” on a Crazy Ride From Florida to Costa Rica

What better way to wrap up the summer season then by taking an unusual and potentially dangerous boat ride from Florida to Costa Rica? This adventurous dude did something that’s most likely never been done before.
Cruising from Florida to Costa Rica doesn’t sound unusual, but it is when it’s done with a fishing center console boat. Mostly because it’s very hard work, and can become pretty uncomfortable. After all, riding a center console requires a lot of leg work.
But this didn’t stop Mat Wood, the owner of a 40-foot (12.1 meters) center console boat from Barker Boatworks to travel for 2,400 miles (3,860 km) from Sarasota, Florida, to Papagayo, Costa Rica.
As brobible suggests, this was probably the first time ever that a center console fishing boat made this journey. Made to cover hundreds of miles typically, this fishing boat successfully covered 2,400 miles. No wonder Mat is calling it “the baddest fishing center console on the planet.”
Powered by quad Mercury 300 HP V8 Verado outboards, Mat’s Barker 40’ High Performance Cat had a standard 800-gallon (3,000 liters) tank, to which Mat and his mates added two 100-gallon fuel bladders built into the deck, plus a 250-gallon bladder on deck.
For 30 days (with stops) they cruised down the Panama Canal, and onwards, to Costa Rica. Surprisingly, everything went well, with the only downside being that “We got beat to hell, as any center console would.” But they knew what to expect. Such an epic journey had to have some wild stories as well, and you can listen to Mat himself sharing them in the Instagram post below.
All in all, it was an original and fun adventure with a happy end, which might inspire other boat owners to test the limits of their center console fishing boats as well.
