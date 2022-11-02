Immaculately Restored 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Rocks Holman-Moody V8 Muscle

Shelby American started production of the Cobra Mark III on January 1st, 1965. Approximately 260 road-going units were produced in total, including chassis number CSX3283 that we’re covering in this story.
Originally finished in green over black for the interior, this lovely roadster was billed to Shelby American with acrylic paint on July 8th, 1966. The original invoice reads $6,145 or $56,300 adjusted for inflation, which is less than what you’re supposed to pay for a no-frills C8 Corvette Stingray.
Picked up at the factory by a certain William J. Huber, the car had its carburetor replaced with a Holley 715-cfm unit mere days later. Huber also replaced the speedometer the following year at 1,555 miles (make that 2,503 kilometers). Originally fitted with an FE-based 428, the car had its engine yanked out in favor of a 427 under Huber’s ownership.
The Holman-Moody engine is a side-oiler V8 topped with twin four-barrel carburetors, which is a lot for a car this light. Huber also repainted the vehicle in dark blue with a white stripe over the nose and front fenders. A full-width roll bar and a hood scoop were installed as well, and the Halibrands were replaced with Sunbursts. Huber offered CSX3283 for sale in 1979 at 22,000 miles (35,406 kilometers). He advertised it at $63,000 or $257,560 adjusted for inflation, then Huber had escalated it to $70,000.
That’s $286,200 adjusted for inflation, which is nothing compared to this car’s value in 2022. A gentleman by the name of Alan Holmes purchased the vehicle in 1980, then Keith Harvie purchased it in 1989 for $375,000 or $897,600. It was sold to Miles Ducie Irvine in Ireland, then CSX3283 changed hands once again the following year at $645,000 or $1,454,740.
Repurchased by Keith Harvie in 1997, then registered with the California tag WWR793, the V8-engined icon changed hands again in 2013. It’s during this era that it underwent a no-expense-spared refurbishment that brought it back to its original setup, save for the engine and wheels. The block of that snarling 427, however, was replaced during the refurbishment.
Acquired by the current owner in 2018, this 427-powered thriller is offered on dealer consignment with copies of its AC Cars and Shelby American invoices, a black soft top and side curtains, a tool kit, a copy of its original sales receipt, and invoices from Holman-Moody. Titled in Arizona but located in California, CSX3283 is currently going for $427,000 on Bring a Trailer with 12 days left.
Picked up at the factory by a certain William J. Huber, the car had its carburetor replaced with a Holley 715-cfm unit mere days later. Huber also replaced the speedometer the following year at 1,555 miles (make that 2,503 kilometers). Originally fitted with an FE-based 428, the car had its engine yanked out in favor of a 427 under Huber’s ownership.
The Holman-Moody engine is a side-oiler V8 topped with twin four-barrel carburetors, which is a lot for a car this light. Huber also repainted the vehicle in dark blue with a white stripe over the nose and front fenders. A full-width roll bar and a hood scoop were installed as well, and the Halibrands were replaced with Sunbursts. Huber offered CSX3283 for sale in 1979 at 22,000 miles (35,406 kilometers). He advertised it at $63,000 or $257,560 adjusted for inflation, then Huber had escalated it to $70,000.
That’s $286,200 adjusted for inflation, which is nothing compared to this car’s value in 2022. A gentleman by the name of Alan Holmes purchased the vehicle in 1980, then Keith Harvie purchased it in 1989 for $375,000 or $897,600. It was sold to Miles Ducie Irvine in Ireland, then CSX3283 changed hands once again the following year at $645,000 or $1,454,740.
Repurchased by Keith Harvie in 1997, then registered with the California tag WWR793, the V8-engined icon changed hands again in 2013. It’s during this era that it underwent a no-expense-spared refurbishment that brought it back to its original setup, save for the engine and wheels. The block of that snarling 427, however, was replaced during the refurbishment.
Acquired by the current owner in 2018, this 427-powered thriller is offered on dealer consignment with copies of its AC Cars and Shelby American invoices, a black soft top and side curtains, a tool kit, a copy of its original sales receipt, and invoices from Holman-Moody. Titled in Arizona but located in California, CSX3283 is currently going for $427,000 on Bring a Trailer with 12 days left.