Classy 1976 Ford Bronco in Chrome Yellow Looks Like a 302ci V8 Summer Dream

Today, one can have the essential, sixth-generation reinvented Ford Bronco 2-Door for as low as $32,295. Or you could go for a pricier trim, like the Wildtrak, which goes for $52,780 at the very least.
Of course, if I had to choose, my build would feature the $44,305 Heritage Edition with the $995 Azure Gray (actually, it’s more like a light blue) color, a $1,895 upgrade to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost and ten-speed automatic, and then I would be off to magic, memorable adventures, into the sunset. But that’s just me.
Other people do not care about the modern stuff and only have eyes for the classic, first-generation Ford Bronco. Well, if they want an exceptionally clean, “beautifully restored” unit from the 1976 model year, they also need to have some deeper pockets than mine because New York-based Motorcar Classics wants significantly more greenbacks for it.
Luckily, the highlights may be well worth it. For starters, the example seen here is dressed up in a mid-summer’s dream Chrome Yellow and features a brown cloth and vinyl interior complete with matching brown carpeting. It feels entirely collectible, though I would also recommend taking it out at least for an occasional Sunday drive, if not for more.
Under the hood resides a 302ci Ford V8 linked to an automatic transmission and dual tanks. One of the most sensible upgrades ever possible, a Vintage Air setup, is also present and accounted for, so you will not feel the heat when the sun is up in the sky. Plus, there is also the Ranger package on board, which includes stuff like powered steering and brakes.
The dealership promises this ’76 is as original as possible, with a body that “has never been cut or modified, (plus) a delightful vintage and stock appearance,” as well as 4WD. Of course, there is also the delicate subject of pricing, and we must admit the asking quotation is a bit of a handful at no less than $74,900.
