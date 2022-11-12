Ford GT Has Lived Like a Wild Animal in a Cage Wearing a Mask

You can pick up this animal and release it into the wild to at the Sotheby's Motorworld Munich auction happening on November 26, 2022. The car as it sits looks impressive, yet a bit meek for its performance level.
Originally launched at the North American International Auto Show in 2015, the 2nd-generation GT was fitted with Ford's 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine producing in excess of 600 horsepower delivered to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual disc clutch drivetrain.
This sleek mid-engine, aerodynamic 2-door sports coupe makes extensive use of lightweight materials including carbon fiber and aluminum to reduce weight and improve performance. The GT boasted the best power-to weight ratio of any production car of the time.
Limited production took place Multimatic Motorsports in Toronto Canada, with just one car being assembled per day following strict quality standards. These cars were so exclusive that buyers were required to apply to Ford before being permitted to place an order.
This particular car is said to be only 1 of 50 delivered with European specifications and the only one to have been delivered new to Finland in 2018. The car was ordered with a black Alcantara (a brand name synthetic suede-like microfibre material) interior and Ford G1 Black exterior paint and is fitted with a front license plate bracket, orange brake calipers, and a set of black locking lug nuts.
The original owner had the car wrapped in Gulf Racing colors to protect the original paint; from the pictures, it is not clear if the car came with LeMans racing stripes but regardless, the car has rolled just 1,119 kilometers (695 miles).
The auction house expects the hammer will fall on this super car between 800-900,000 euro ($822,000-$925,000). The auction house suggests any potential buyer should consult with your local tax authorities as the car has less than 6000 kilometers on it and therefore, may be exempt from VAT.
