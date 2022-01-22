Tiny Swift Mobile Home Dominates Year-Round Tiny Living With Capable Design

What you have before you is known as Tiny Swift, a tiny house from a manufacturer nestled deep in the mountains of Romania, Eco Tiny House (ETH). If you don't know anything about this manufacturer or even country, this article should help you understand what this crew offers the tiny house movement.
ETH is a crew founded back in 2017 from a collaboration between Szakács Botond and Antoine Dussenne. In 2019 the two members split, and today, each builds tiny homes out of Romania. So they seem to be a relatively new team on the scene, but then again, the tiny house movement is rather fresh itself.
Now, if you don't know much about Romania, it's a country with quite a mountainous region with temperatures reaching as low as -40 Celsius (-40 Fahrenheit) or more in some regions. Naturally, mobile homes to come out of this region should be able to resist those kinds of temperatures. By the looks of things, it just may.
trapped inside and moisture out. Everything is set up on Lamellar beams made of spruce pine. Ten centimeters (3.93 inches) of insulation is set down in the roof and walls.
At the same time, the floor features polystyrene insulation, a plywood sheet, a heat-reflecting foil aimed towards the interior, and finally, a carbon underfloor heating film. Cladding and wainscot use plywood. The exterior is covered with a galvanized roof and thermo-treated pine.
As it stands, Swift comes in with a length of 6.3 m (20.7 ft), a width of 2.52 m (8.3 ft), and is 3.4 m (11.2 ft) high. This gives way to 19 sq m (204.5 sq ft) of floor space, not including the loft. Overall the construction sits on a 6 m (19.6 ft) galvanized steel trailer with two axles. No mention of how heavy this home may be.
Come to think of it, most of the interior furnishings and appliances seem to be from IKEA. The kitchen furniture, storage units found throughout the home, and anything else possible from this crew.
ETH provides things like an electric hob, switches and connectors, an electrical panel, a ventilation system, and an electric water heater. I don't see anything on the manufacturer's website about the electrical system behind all these features, but it has to be enough. You can easily add solar power and take that worry out of the picture if it isn't.
some extra bucks.
Suppose you choose to move forward and choose to buy this home, expect to pay 34,680 EUR (39,352 USD at current exchange rates) with shipping included in that price anywhere in Europe. But, you'll only be getting the home you see in the pictures, everything else like couches and bedding, you'll need to cover on your own. Once you're done, this home should be able to sleep four guests with no issues.
Nonetheless, by the time you're done transforming this home into one of your dreams, you should still fall well under $50K. I don't know about you, but there seem to be some gems hiding in nearly-forgotten corners of this industry.
