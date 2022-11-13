Lufthansa Will Fly Germany's National Football Team With Its "Fanhansa" Airbus A330

Respecting diversity has always been an issue our society needed to address. Luckily, in the past years, we have been making strides when it comes to fighting discrimination.
Whether we are talking about race, age, religion, or national identity, discrimination based on various factors has existed for a long time. But a big light has been shone on this issue in recent years.
People have not only started to pay attention but have also become more tolerant, at least if you compare things to how they were just 10 or 20 years ago. However, it is not only individuals getting involved. Corporations and sports teams are jumping onto the train as well. Whether it is for their own gain and betterment of public image or belief is another discussion entirely.
Lufthansa is one of those companies that are joining in the promotion of diversity, and they are doing so with a big statement, at least in actual physical size. The German company is the Official Airline for the country’s football team, and as such, it is responsible for flying the players to where they need to go.
They have recently announced that they will fly the players to their training camp in Muscat (Oman) on November 14, using an Airbus A330 covered in a special “Fanhansa” livery. It is meant to send a clear message out in the world, as it is inspired by diversity and sports the hashtag “DiversityWins!”
The livery, designed in collaboration with illustrator Peter Phobia, is not only inspiring but also fitting. Airplanes are one of the places where people from various cultures, beliefs, and backgrounds are all mixed together. However, that is just the physical aspect of it.
Airplanes are a figurehead of freedom. They represent exploring the world and traveling to different nations. They stand for a connection between all nations and cultures. Considering not only the direct visual impact but also the deeper meaning behind it, we can say without a doubt that this is a praiseworthy idea.
