Disney-Inspired Tiny House Is Truly a Magical Place With Astonishingly Designed Rooms

Meet Mark and Mona and their amazing Tiny Mouse House that could remind many of their childhood. They wanted something special, something that they would love and that would make them feel like they were living their best life. And since both of them are big Disney fans, it wasn't hard to decide that their new home should resemble the magical land.
The entire house is fully packed with items from Disney movies, such as Star Wars, Enchanted, Winnie the Pooh, and so much more. But the main attraction is the lovely little mice. It is mounted on a triple axle trailer, and it measures 36ft (11m) in length and 8.5ft (2.6m) in width for a total of 371sqft (34sqm).
Just a glance at the house from the outside, we immediately notice the Disney theme due to the two giant solid steel Mickey mouse icons with changing color LEDs underneath them that automatically turn on at night. Even the entrance door and stairs are inspired by the little mouse with the specific red color of his pants. Right above this door, there is a plaque with the famous quote from Walt Disney that can be found inside Disney parks, "Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy."
Each part of the house represents a different land in the real Disneyland. Entering the house, we get into the main area, which is the "Mickey Mouse Main Street." The main area is actually the kitchen and the living room, both featuring lovely character-inspired decorations.
The kitchen hosts a massive sink, a dishwasher, a refrigerator, a stovetop, and an oven with light-up buttons. A lovely addition is a toaster that toasts the Mickey Mouse face on the bread. The backsplash tiles are in black and white and have hidden Mickeys everywhere.
From here, we climb up a ladder and arrive at the guest’s bedroom, also called “Minnie’s Hideaway." It hosts a futon mattress and is decorated with custom-made Minnie-inspired curtains and a small cabinet with open shelves.
Underneath the guest’s bedroom, we find the “Pooh Corner” bathroom, and it is - as you guessed - entirely inspired by the lovely character Winnie the Pooh. It has stackable washer and dryer machines, a normal flush toilet, a jacuzzi tub, and a bathroom vanity. There are decorations with the little bear everywhere, from the toilet seat to the floor mat and even canvas wraps and more.
The main bedroom is called "Snow White's Cottage" and has a full-size bed with Dopey-inspired sheets and green curtains resembling the lovely dwarf. The closet has lots of space and is mounted deep inside the wall. Extra storage is found underneath the bed.
Above the main bedroom, we get into the "Adventurers Loft," which is Mark’s favorite place. It has a small seating chair, an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5, and a huge TV to play all the treasured games. An interesting piece is a Persian rug that has many hidden Mickeys.
This tiny house was built in just seven months by the couple themselves with the help of Forever Tiny Homes, and it cost only $125,000 (€120,506).
