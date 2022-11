Amenity-Rich Tiny Home Extends to the Outside With a Spacious Front Porch

This tiny house was designed by Park Model Homes, a custom builder from Spokane Valley, WA. It measures 38 ft (11.5 meters) in length, and it's 12-ft-wide (3.6-meter-wide). As you might've guessed, this is a park model . These units are usually bigger than your average tiny, so they require special permits and licenses to be moved.This home is based on the company's popular Athens 528 model. It's a great dwelling for a small family since it comes with a main floor bedroom, a light-filled living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and a roomy loft. Of course, you cannot miss the front porch that extends the living space.Once you step inside, you're welcomed by a bright and airy interior that has a nice living room. This area has not one, not two, but five windows that let natural light come inside. It also has an entertainment center and enough room for a couch and a coffee table.The kitchen is positioned right next to the living room, and it's equipped with everything you need. It has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with a pull-down faucet, a full-size refrigerator, a propane cooktop with an oven, and a convection microwave. It even has a wrap-around bar with a mini wine fridge. Moreover, it features spacious countertops, a breakfast bar with storage underneath, and several cabinets.Then you have the bathroom, which includes a huge walk-in shower with glass doors, a sink, a medicine cabinet, and a standard toilet. Across the bathroom, you'll also see a closet that holds a stackable washer and dryer.At the end of the house is the master bedroom. It's not a super spacious room, but it can fit a bed for two. It has a large closet with barn doors as well that can be used to store away clothes or other items. Between the bedroom and the bathroom is a set of stairs that leads to the loft. This area can function as a second bedroom, an office, or a storage room, depending on every individual's needs and preferences.Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes offered a tour of the company's new model. You can check out the video attached down below to see what this tiny home has to offer.