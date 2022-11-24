Amenity-Rich Tiny Home Extends to the Outside With a Spacious Front Porch

This beautiful tiny home on wheels doesn't feel tiny at all. It has a beautiful modern interior that includes most of the amenities you'd find in a regular-sized dwelling. Plus, it has a roomy loft and a front covered porch that extends the overall living space.
This tiny house was designed by Park Model Homes, a custom builder from Spokane Valley, WA. It measures 38 ft (11.5 meters) in length, and it's 12-ft-wide (3.6-meter-wide). As you might've guessed, this is a park model. These units are usually bigger than your average tiny, so they require special permits and licenses to be moved.
This home is based on the company's popular Athens 528 model. It's a great dwelling for a small family since it comes with a main floor bedroom, a light-filled living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and a roomy loft. Of course, you cannot miss the front porch that extends the living space.
Once you step inside, you're welcomed by a bright and airy interior that has a nice living room. This area has not one, not two, but five windows that let natural light come inside. It also has an entertainment center and enough room for a couch and a coffee table.
The kitchen is positioned right next to the living room, and it's equipped with everything you need. It has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with a pull-down faucet, a full-size refrigerator, a propane cooktop with an oven, and a convection microwave. It even has a wrap-around bar with a mini wine fridge. Moreover, it features spacious countertops, a breakfast bar with storage underneath, and several cabinets.
Then you have the bathroom, which includes a huge walk-in shower with glass doors, a sink, a medicine cabinet, and a standard toilet. Across the bathroom, you'll also see a closet that holds a stackable washer and dryer.
At the end of the house is the master bedroom. It's not a super spacious room, but it can fit a bed for two. It has a large closet with barn doors as well that can be used to store away clothes or other items. Between the bedroom and the bathroom is a set of stairs that leads to the loft. This area can function as a second bedroom, an office, or a storage room, depending on every individual's needs and preferences.
Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes offered a tour of the company's new model. You can check out the video attached down below to see what this tiny home has to offer.
This home is based on the company's popular Athens 528 model. It's a great dwelling for a small family since it comes with a main floor bedroom, a light-filled living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and a roomy loft. Of course, you cannot miss the front porch that extends the living space.
Once you step inside, you're welcomed by a bright and airy interior that has a nice living room. This area has not one, not two, but five windows that let natural light come inside. It also has an entertainment center and enough room for a couch and a coffee table.
The kitchen is positioned right next to the living room, and it's equipped with everything you need. It has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with a pull-down faucet, a full-size refrigerator, a propane cooktop with an oven, and a convection microwave. It even has a wrap-around bar with a mini wine fridge. Moreover, it features spacious countertops, a breakfast bar with storage underneath, and several cabinets.
Then you have the bathroom, which includes a huge walk-in shower with glass doors, a sink, a medicine cabinet, and a standard toilet. Across the bathroom, you'll also see a closet that holds a stackable washer and dryer.
At the end of the house is the master bedroom. It's not a super spacious room, but it can fit a bed for two. It has a large closet with barn doors as well that can be used to store away clothes or other items. Between the bedroom and the bathroom is a set of stairs that leads to the loft. This area can function as a second bedroom, an office, or a storage room, depending on every individual's needs and preferences.
Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes offered a tour of the company's new model. You can check out the video attached down below to see what this tiny home has to offer.