This Two-Loft Tiny House Reveals Gorgeous Rustic Luxury Interiors, Including a Fireplace

Rustic, wooden cabins are everyone’s favorite when winter comes. What if you could have your own, and take it anywhere you like? This beautiful build by Simblissity makes woodwork look and feel incredibly luxurious, and it’s designed as a real home on wheels with full comfort.
There’s something about wooden houses that can’t be matched by the modern alternatives with an industrial or eclectic style. At the same time, this doesn’t have to mean rustic accommodation. On the contrary, it’s like living full time in a fancy cabin, instead of going to a winter resort.
Plenty of wood is while you’ll discover inside the 26-foot (7.9 meters) Tahosa, built by Simblissity. From the acacia floors and the cedar tongue and groove siding, to the fabulous custom cherry kitchen, the different textures and high-quality craftsmanship throughout are truly impressive.
The U-shaped seating area with upholstered, high-density foam cushions, is spacious enough for family and friends to spend time together. Unlike many models that feature a fireplace, the Tahosa doesn’t include it in the living area, but between the living area and the kitchen. That’s because it’s elegantly integrated into the unique, curved front of the kitchen furniture. Propane-powered and thermostatically-controlled, the fireplace is a luxurious addition that makes the atmosphere even cozier.
The kitchen itself is gorgeous, displaying custom cherry cabinets, ample closet storage that’s also custom made, and a copper sink mounted under the solid black walnut countertop. The modern appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator and a three-burner RV stainless range with oven.
The bathroom feels more like a luxury sauna thanks to the abundance of wood, and both loft spaces include windows. The main bedroom feels spacious and relaxing, just like the ones found in cabins, while the second one is a versatile area that can be turned into anything from a guest bedroom to a play room.
The Tahoa is not just about the high-end looks. It also features high-quality insulation throughout, premium lighting and plumbing, as well as a two-bicycle garage on its rear.
A variation of the brand’s popular Aspen model, the Tahoa is up for grabs at $89,000. For more details, check out Simblissity.
