Meet Vincent van Gogh, a Repurposed ProMaster Cargo Van Turned Cozy House on Wheels

Its name is Vincent van Gogh and it took a lot of artistry to make it the tiny home on wheels it is today. It is based on a Ram ProMaster and is equipped with all the essentials for a comfortable living experience on the road.
Free-spirited, confident, and an impressive craftswoman, Gaby built the adventure rig you see in the images all by herself. The result is a spacious and cozy house on wheels that allows her to travel the world and spend as much time as possible in nature, rock climbing, hiking, and exploring.
Nicknamed VVG, which is short for Vincent van Gogh, this van dwelling is a DIY build based on a 2018 Ram ProMaster high-roof cargo van. Its owner is Gaby, a passionate rock climber and a nature lover who decided to trade the dull city life and her house payment for the free, adventurous van life.
Approximately nine months were necessary for the van conversion to be completed but it was time well invested. VVG now comes with 400W of solar panels on the roof and an open layout that offers the owner enough space, not just for storage but also for her yoga practice. Gaby also boasts of her van featuring a large, fixed bed in the back, because she didn’t want to constantly waste time making it.
The kitchen area of the van comes with generous counter space, a two-burner propane stove, a sink, cabinets, and drawers for storage. Across from the stove and sink, there’s a mystery box in which the owner keeps a small Dometic fridge. A dining table slides out from the bed and is just big enough for two people to eat on it. On the other end of the van, just behind the driver’s cab, Gaby had a Lagun swiveling table mounted as well, which she mostly uses as an office desk.
There’s no mention of a bathroom in the van, so I assume she takes care of all the bathroom-related needs elsewhere.
Overall, VVG has a cozy, wood cabin vibe to it, and the knotty pine ceiling contributes a whole lot to that vibe. It also has eight LED puck lights in it, which make the interior design even cozier and more intimate. Here’s a tour of the Van Gogh van below.
