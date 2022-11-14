Meet Vincent van Gogh, a Repurposed ProMaster Cargo Van Turned Cozy House on Wheels

More on this:

1 This Ram Promaster 136 High Roof Got Converted Into a Luxurious Off-Grid Campervan

2 Converted ProMaster Van Has a Clever Design, Includes an Elevator Bed and a Hidden Shower

3 Converted Ram Van Fits a Family of Four and Their Dog, Has Bunk Beds and an Unusual Layout

4 Ram ProMaster Camper Van Is a Minimalist yet Highly Functional Home on Wheels

5 2022 Ram ProMaster Rolls Out With Fresh Tech, EV Sibling to Debut in 2023