The Golden Sky Mobile Home Is Tiny Only in Name, Features 2 Terraces and 2 Bedrooms

Promising to offer more freedom of movement and a much smaller carbon footprint, as well as reduced costs and the opportunity to live more intentionally because you’re no longer burdened by material possessions, tiny houses are a dime a dozen these days. This is great news for those already into the tiny living movement and those considering it, because it provides them with options to choose from.
The Golden Sky tiny is one such option, though it makes no attempt to claim it will effectively reduce any costs or the carbon footprint. Instead, it’s presented as a mobile alternative to a regular house, one that brings relaxation “at the highest level, in combination with the latest trends in the world of design.” It is a fancier tiny, if you will – the kind that is tiny only in name.
The Golden Sky is one of the latest models from Polish maker JB Homes. According to the company, it has built and delivered a total of 874 homes so far, either for business or personal use. The units have different layouts and different finishes, but they share in common the same approach to building a mobile home: that of delivering reliability and high quality, with an extra touch of style.
living space, it offers two bedrooms, a generously sized living room and an open-plan kitchen, a spacious bathroom and not one, but two private decks. The home sits on a trailer and, while it’s mobile for all intents and purposes, moving it around won’t ever be as easy as with a smaller tiny that you can tow with a truck.
The home sits on a large trailer with four axles, two of which are torsion axles. The floor is galvanized and the frame is steel, with JB Homes focusing on a structural design that has to be set up by means of a crane. Good luck with moving this thing around when you feel like a change of scenery is in order, is what we’re saying.
The house is set up for connection to the grid, both for water and sewage, and electrics. You get 18-cm (7-inch) open-cell PUR foam insulation in the walls, floor and roof, underfloor heating, thick four-pane glass in the windows with steel frame, and waterproof plywood in the floor. Even the two terraces, one in front of the living room and the other up top, are weather-proofed.
The company says that Golden Sky offers sleeping accommodation for five to six people, but it’s best suited for a family with one child. There’s a spacious living with a comfy-looking couch, the open-plan kitchen with an island, the bathroom, and then the two bedrooms at the rear – one designed as the master, with a queen-size bed, and the other as a child’s bedroom, with a one-person mattress.
JB Homes takes pride in having acquired the experience to build beautiful and sturdy mobile homes, as well as in the fact that all units are delivered turnkey. You won’t even have to make that much of an effort to move in, since all furniture and appliances will be in place – though you do have to pack your own clothes, of course.
The one thing JB Homes doesn’t mention is pricing, for any of their completed models. We reached out to the company for a price estimate on the Golden Sky and will be updating the story if we hear back.
The Golden Sky tiny is one such option, though it makes no attempt to claim it will effectively reduce any costs or the carbon footprint. Instead, it’s presented as a mobile alternative to a regular house, one that brings relaxation “at the highest level, in combination with the latest trends in the world of design.” It is a fancier tiny, if you will – the kind that is tiny only in name.
The Golden Sky is one of the latest models from Polish maker JB Homes. According to the company, it has built and delivered a total of 874 homes so far, either for business or personal use. The units have different layouts and different finishes, but they share in common the same approach to building a mobile home: that of delivering reliability and high quality, with an extra touch of style.
living space, it offers two bedrooms, a generously sized living room and an open-plan kitchen, a spacious bathroom and not one, but two private decks. The home sits on a trailer and, while it’s mobile for all intents and purposes, moving it around won’t ever be as easy as with a smaller tiny that you can tow with a truck.
The home sits on a large trailer with four axles, two of which are torsion axles. The floor is galvanized and the frame is steel, with JB Homes focusing on a structural design that has to be set up by means of a crane. Good luck with moving this thing around when you feel like a change of scenery is in order, is what we’re saying.
The house is set up for connection to the grid, both for water and sewage, and electrics. You get 18-cm (7-inch) open-cell PUR foam insulation in the walls, floor and roof, underfloor heating, thick four-pane glass in the windows with steel frame, and waterproof plywood in the floor. Even the two terraces, one in front of the living room and the other up top, are weather-proofed.
The company says that Golden Sky offers sleeping accommodation for five to six people, but it’s best suited for a family with one child. There’s a spacious living with a comfy-looking couch, the open-plan kitchen with an island, the bathroom, and then the two bedrooms at the rear – one designed as the master, with a queen-size bed, and the other as a child’s bedroom, with a one-person mattress.
JB Homes takes pride in having acquired the experience to build beautiful and sturdy mobile homes, as well as in the fact that all units are delivered turnkey. You won’t even have to make that much of an effort to move in, since all furniture and appliances will be in place – though you do have to pack your own clothes, of course.
The one thing JB Homes doesn’t mention is pricing, for any of their completed models. We reached out to the company for a price estimate on the Golden Sky and will be updating the story if we hear back.