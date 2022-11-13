The Living O’Pod Is a New Twist on Glamping: A Rotating Home Made of Glass

This glass bulb is the Living O’Pod, an experimental build that lies at the intersection between architecture and art, and which aims to redefine our perspective on what a home should be like. Isolated but connected, removed from the urban environment but not closed off, the Living O’Pod is here to try and make you forget all about living in glass houses (and the occasional throwing of stones).
Designed in 2021, this prefab unit is hypothetically located in Repovesi in Finland, and is completely immersed in the natural landscape while still being a luxury home that offers protection from the elements – and whatever wildlife might still roam about that natural landscape. Call this the paradox of human nature, that of wanting to belong in nature but be sheltered from it at the same time, but the Living O’Pod is able to solve it.
Designed by UN10 (Unio Design), the pod redefines the modern home. The TLDR version is that it’s a spherical glass house that spins in place, either endlessly or on command. The extended version is that it’s part architectural study and part art piece, created with the goal of creating a personal space where one feels “secure, creative and inspired.”
At the heart of the O’Pod is a steel frame that supports a glass-encased living space spread over two floors. The space inside is fully functional, so this isn’t your typical (and regrettable) case of form over function. The unit is designed for two adults, either on a passing visit or on a permanent basis, so it includes a bedroom, a fully-equipped kitchen, a bathroom, a lounge, a bar and even a workspace, because remote working is still “in.” The space also comes with a terrace, and wraparound, floor-to-ceiling glazing that allows the people inside to take in the views as the home rotates.
The design studio doesn’t detail the mechanism that makes the house spin, but videos available indicate that it can be stopped. They also show that the rotation movement is slow, so it won’t cause dizziness but instead enable shadow and light plays across surfaces and endless gazing from inside out.
A while ago, a 72-year-old self-taught engineer from Bosnia built a rotating house that had adjustable speeds, just so his wife would stop complaining about the view from certain rooms. If he could do it all on his own with a proper house, an entire team of builders could bring the O’Pod glass home to real life for a wealthy client.
minimalist but elegant furniture to some of the fancier finishes, like the emerald green upholstery in the living or gold-tinted ceiling lights over the bar and the black floating staircase that links the two floors. The sections of the house would be prefabricated and transported for assembly on site.
“The Living O’Pod is a space where you can communicate with mountains, trees, the sky, and streams,” UN10 says. “The exterior reflects the surroundings and the sky, creating a camouflaged refuge.” In that refuge, you’d still get AC and heating (and insulation), and perhaps the ability to dim some of the glazing for privacy or a more restful night’s sleep. Since we’re talking about a still hypothetical house, you could probably get whatever you wanted inside, as long as you had the money to pay for it. And you’d get a most visually-striking home.
Designed in 2021, this prefab unit is hypothetically located in Repovesi in Finland, and is completely immersed in the natural landscape while still being a luxury home that offers protection from the elements – and whatever wildlife might still roam about that natural landscape. Call this the paradox of human nature, that of wanting to belong in nature but be sheltered from it at the same time, but the Living O’Pod is able to solve it.
Designed by UN10 (Unio Design), the pod redefines the modern home. The TLDR version is that it’s a spherical glass house that spins in place, either endlessly or on command. The extended version is that it’s part architectural study and part art piece, created with the goal of creating a personal space where one feels “secure, creative and inspired.”
At the heart of the O’Pod is a steel frame that supports a glass-encased living space spread over two floors. The space inside is fully functional, so this isn’t your typical (and regrettable) case of form over function. The unit is designed for two adults, either on a passing visit or on a permanent basis, so it includes a bedroom, a fully-equipped kitchen, a bathroom, a lounge, a bar and even a workspace, because remote working is still “in.” The space also comes with a terrace, and wraparound, floor-to-ceiling glazing that allows the people inside to take in the views as the home rotates.
The design studio doesn’t detail the mechanism that makes the house spin, but videos available indicate that it can be stopped. They also show that the rotation movement is slow, so it won’t cause dizziness but instead enable shadow and light plays across surfaces and endless gazing from inside out.
A while ago, a 72-year-old self-taught engineer from Bosnia built a rotating house that had adjustable speeds, just so his wife would stop complaining about the view from certain rooms. If he could do it all on his own with a proper house, an entire team of builders could bring the O’Pod glass home to real life for a wealthy client.
minimalist but elegant furniture to some of the fancier finishes, like the emerald green upholstery in the living or gold-tinted ceiling lights over the bar and the black floating staircase that links the two floors. The sections of the house would be prefabricated and transported for assembly on site.
“The Living O’Pod is a space where you can communicate with mountains, trees, the sky, and streams,” UN10 says. “The exterior reflects the surroundings and the sky, creating a camouflaged refuge.” In that refuge, you’d still get AC and heating (and insulation), and perhaps the ability to dim some of the glazing for privacy or a more restful night’s sleep. Since we’re talking about a still hypothetical house, you could probably get whatever you wanted inside, as long as you had the money to pay for it. And you’d get a most visually-striking home.