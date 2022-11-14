Gallery Tiny House Is Flooded With Natural Light, Flaunts a Tasteful and Modern Design

Built on American soil, in Portland, Oregon, The Gallery tiny house aims to offer a new style of living tiny, one based on taste and elegance.
The Gallery is the creation of Rolling Homes, a tiny house builder from Oregon, with over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. Rolling Homes was founded after the owners built their own tiny home when they got married and received unexpectedly good feedback for it, so they decided to turn their passion into a business.
Those in the market for a Rolling Homes tiny home have two options: to go with one of the models available in the company’s existing inventory or opt for a custom dwelling built to their specific needs. Prices range from $85,000 and $135,000 and the tiny, mobile houses can be delivered anywhere in the United States.
The Gallery seems to be a very popular design, which is no surprise, as the model looks appealing both in and out. As specified by the manufacturer, it is a versatile dwelling that can be suitable for a plethora of applications: you can use it as a personal home, an ADU (accessory dwelling unit), a business showroom, an Airbnb space, an on-set movie trailer, an office, a recording studio, a salon, and so much more.
Based on a three-axle trailer rated for 20,000 lbs (9,071 kg), the Gallery measures 30 ft (9.1 m) in length, 8.6 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.6 ft in height (4.1 m). It offers 330 sq ft (30.6 sq m) of living space and can accommodate up to four people.
The Gallery is RV-certified and can be easily relocated. The house has cedar siding, metal roofing, is well insulated, and features luxury, waterproof flooring. It comes with keyless entry, solid wood doors, and a lot of large, auto-lock, double-pane windows that make it very bright on the inside, with plenty of natural light getting through.
Everything about the interior design of the Gallery is modern, tasteful, and clever. Even though space is limited, you don’t feel at all crammed inside this tiny house. A 30” (76 cm) vanity, a spacious shower cabin with handmade tile, and an eco-toilet are included in the large bathroom of the tiny house, which is also washer/dryer-ready.
The Gallery has an open-concept kitchen that features custom-made quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom oak cabinets.
A cozy bedroom surrounded by windows comes fitted with plenty of USB-ready outlets, a swiveling TV mount, and bedside night lights. It has enough space for a queen-size bed.
Other notable features of the Gallery are the mini-split, the dimmable lights, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and a garden hose valve that can be used for front yard gardening.
Rolling Homes sells the Gallery tiny house on wheels for $120,000. You can take a quick look at it in the video below.
