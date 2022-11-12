This Brand-New 16-Foot Tiny House Runs Fully Off-Grid and Is Quite Spacious

A new tiny house model is about to hit the market and would make the pefect abode for nomad living enjoyers. The off-grid new build is compact but can still fit all the necessary things for traveling and full-time living.
The micro dwelling is mounted on a split shift trailer, meaning the house can transform from a mobile tiny home to a fixed one. It measures only 16ft (5m) in length, 8ft (2.5m) in width, and 12ft in height (3.8m), perfect for being attached to your car. The house is also lightweight due to the combination of the black metal cladding and its cedar walls.
It runs on 400watts of solar panels, which can be paired with another set of portable solar panels from the builder to ensure the perfect position for the maximum amount of solar power. A small door at the back of the house lets you access the power kit with lots of free outputs and batteries whenever needed. Above this door, we also find an outdoor shower with a rain shower head.
Two 26-gallon (100-liter) fresh and gray water tanks were installed underneath the chassis of the trailer with the possibility to be plugged into shore water and power.
The interior is quite spacious due to the raised roof; it does not feel like you are inside a tiny house at all. The living area has been designed with two recliner seats and a coffee table, and it got placed on an aluminum platform that can be lifted just by the push of a button. By pushing that button, we can access the sleeping area with a full-size bed. The living area above can still be accessed when it is at its highest point by just pulling out one of the kitchen drawers which also functions as a step.
The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from ebonized ash. The drawers have small magnets, so they do not open up at the worst times, for example when traveling. In terms of appliances, there is a large sink, a two-burner gas stove, and a mini fridge.
On the other side of the kitchen, the builder installed a standing desk that is attached to the ground with magnets. This way, it ensures that the desk stays in place, and can still be moved without destroying the flooring with screws. A cool feature of the desk is the induction charging that lets you charge your phone just by placing it on the table.
Going toward the rear of the house, we find a dark-themed bathroom. The dark aesthetic gives it more of a luxurious feel. The walls are made of waterproof concrete veneer panels The builder added a composting toilet, a shower cabin with a rainfall head, and a bathroom vanity with a sink.
This tiny house is a collaboration between Living Big in a Tiny House, Cocoon Tiny Homes, and Variant Spaces. It is not finished yet, but the builder estimated that the final cost will be around $78,000 (€75,195).
