Primoco Lands $7 Million Order for Its 'One 150' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Czech UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) manufacturer Primoco UAV SE landed a multimillion-euro order for its One 150 aircraft, with the buyer being a non-European customer.
Primoco recently announced that it signed a contract to deliver eight units of its One 150 unmanned aircraft, with the value of the transaction being €6.8 million (approximately $7 million). The Czech company didn’t specify the name of the buyer, but it revealed that it is a non-European client.
In addition to the eight units already ordered, the contract also mentions the option for the delivery of sixteen more aircraft, as stated by Ladislav Semetkovsky, Primoco’s CEO.
For those unfamiliar with Primoco’s business, the Czech company specializes in developing and selling UAV aircraft designed for both commercial and military applications. Primoco has had a very good year so far and has seen an increased interest in its products from military customers. The company boasts of having delivered seven UAVs in the first half of 2022, achieving record sales of $4.3 million. Two units of its One 150 aircraft found a new owner just last month, with the buyer being a European customer.
Reliable and engineered with endurance in mind, the One 150 unmanned aerial vehicle is designed for both the civil sector and the military one. The aircraft has a wingspan of 15.9 ft (4.85 m), a payload capacity of 30 kg (60 lb), and a maximum take-off weight of 150 kg (330 lb). It has a cruising speed of up to 150 kph (93 mph) and can fly up to 2,000 km (1,242 miles) per single mission. As for its maximum endurance, the One 150 can operate for 15 hours. It features an integrated auto-plot system and can be controlled remotely during each phase of its flight.
Right now, the company is waiting for the approval of the Licensing Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, but, if everything goes according to plan, the delivery of the eight One 150 aircraft should take place in the first half of next year.
In addition to the eight units already ordered, the contract also mentions the option for the delivery of sixteen more aircraft, as stated by Ladislav Semetkovsky, Primoco’s CEO.
For those unfamiliar with Primoco’s business, the Czech company specializes in developing and selling UAV aircraft designed for both commercial and military applications. Primoco has had a very good year so far and has seen an increased interest in its products from military customers. The company boasts of having delivered seven UAVs in the first half of 2022, achieving record sales of $4.3 million. Two units of its One 150 aircraft found a new owner just last month, with the buyer being a European customer.
Reliable and engineered with endurance in mind, the One 150 unmanned aerial vehicle is designed for both the civil sector and the military one. The aircraft has a wingspan of 15.9 ft (4.85 m), a payload capacity of 30 kg (60 lb), and a maximum take-off weight of 150 kg (330 lb). It has a cruising speed of up to 150 kph (93 mph) and can fly up to 2,000 km (1,242 miles) per single mission. As for its maximum endurance, the One 150 can operate for 15 hours. It features an integrated auto-plot system and can be controlled remotely during each phase of its flight.
Right now, the company is waiting for the approval of the Licensing Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, but, if everything goes according to plan, the delivery of the eight One 150 aircraft should take place in the first half of next year.