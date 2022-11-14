This 2023 Thor Tuscany RV Is a Mansion on Wheels, Sleeps Up to Ten People

If you want to travel in style and enjoy all sorts of luxury amenities, then the new Tuscany 45BX from Thor Motor Coach is a great choice. This Class A motorhome is a mansion on wheels. It can sleep up to ten travelers, and it includes everything a big family needs. It has a versatile living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, bunk beds, two bathrooms, and a bedroom with a king-size bed.
This motorhome measures 44.1 ft (13.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). The Tuscany 45BX has a super spacious interior that gets even bigger when the slide-outs are fully extended, allowing travelers to enjoy a luxurious space loaded with features.
The living room includes a 9-ft-long (2.7-meter-long) sofa that comes with two sections that pull out to create a U-shaped seating area for everyone. But that’s not all. This sofa can be converted into a bed that can sleep two people in comfort. Elsewhere, you’ll see three upper cabinets that provide all the storage you need.
Across the sofa is the dinette, which has a large TV, comfortable seats, and a table that drops down to make a bed. Another sleeping space is provided by the bunk bed that can be found above the cockpit area. A few steps ahead, you’ll see the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessities.
It has a large stainless steel sink that allows you to wash big pots. It includes a convection microwave, a dishwasher, and a residential refrigerator. The kitchen has tons of storage space offered by numerous cabinets, drawers, and two pull-out pantries. There’s also an induction cooktop that pops out. You can take it and plug it into one of the outlets on the outside and prepare your meals outdoors whenever you want.
Then you have the bunk beds. This area can be separated from the rest of the RV via a pocket door, so people can enjoy a private space. Across the bunks is one of the bathrooms, which features a generous shower, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard flush toilet.
The master bedroom in this model is incredibly spacious. It has a closet with adjustable shelves, a wardrobe with a pull-out drawer, a TV, and a stackable washer and dryer. Above the bed, you’ll spot several cabinets that provide ample storage. The second bathroom is at the rear. This one is even larger, including a residential shower with a skylight above, dual sinks, three medicine cabinets, bookshelves, and a macerator toilet.
Other features included in the Tuscany 45BX are a central vacuum system, a 200-watt solar charging system, and heated floors. Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the model, showing everyone what this mansion on wheels has to offer. Check out the clip down below to see what the Tuscany 45BX is all about.
The living room includes a 9-ft-long (2.7-meter-long) sofa that comes with two sections that pull out to create a U-shaped seating area for everyone. But that’s not all. This sofa can be converted into a bed that can sleep two people in comfort. Elsewhere, you’ll see three upper cabinets that provide all the storage you need.
Across the sofa is the dinette, which has a large TV, comfortable seats, and a table that drops down to make a bed. Another sleeping space is provided by the bunk bed that can be found above the cockpit area. A few steps ahead, you’ll see the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessities.
It has a large stainless steel sink that allows you to wash big pots. It includes a convection microwave, a dishwasher, and a residential refrigerator. The kitchen has tons of storage space offered by numerous cabinets, drawers, and two pull-out pantries. There’s also an induction cooktop that pops out. You can take it and plug it into one of the outlets on the outside and prepare your meals outdoors whenever you want.
Then you have the bunk beds. This area can be separated from the rest of the RV via a pocket door, so people can enjoy a private space. Across the bunks is one of the bathrooms, which features a generous shower, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard flush toilet.
The master bedroom in this model is incredibly spacious. It has a closet with adjustable shelves, a wardrobe with a pull-out drawer, a TV, and a stackable washer and dryer. Above the bed, you’ll spot several cabinets that provide ample storage. The second bathroom is at the rear. This one is even larger, including a residential shower with a skylight above, dual sinks, three medicine cabinets, bookshelves, and a macerator toilet.
Other features included in the Tuscany 45BX are a central vacuum system, a 200-watt solar charging system, and heated floors. Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the model, showing everyone what this mansion on wheels has to offer. Check out the clip down below to see what the Tuscany 45BX is all about.