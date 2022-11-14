This 2023 Thor Tuscany RV Is a Mansion on Wheels, Sleeps Up to Ten People

If you want to travel in style and enjoy all sorts of luxury amenities, then the new Tuscany 45BX from Thor Motor Coach is a great choice. This Class A motorhome is a mansion on wheels. It can sleep up to ten travelers, and it includes everything a big family needs. It has a versatile living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, bunk beds, two bathrooms, and a bedroom with a king-size bed.

17 photos