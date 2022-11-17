An Architect Designed This Adorable Micro Cabin to Be Surprisingly Functional

When a successful tiny house builder joins forces with an architecture office, the result can only be impressive. In the case of Base Cabin and Matt Goodman Architecture Office (MGAO) it’s a super tiny cabin that manages to squeeze in all the amenities of a welcoming home and office, while also blending in with the natural surroundings.
You’ll be surprised at what can be fitted inside a home with a 10-square meter (107.6 square feet) footprint. The key is to make the most of the tiny space, by implementing several modular, convertible solutions. The entire cabin becomes one big multifunctional space. During the day, it’s perfect for dining, working, and relaxing, and at night it “magically” transforms into a bedroom.
A pull-down bed and a pull-up table are some of the key pieces, said architect Matt Goodman. The goal was to use in the best way every inch inside the home, without making it feel overcrowded, and keeping the focus on the most important elements for daily living – a comfy bed, a practical work space, a well-equipped kitchen.
The little cabin includes a separate kitchen and bathroom, both of which are remarkably stylish and well equipped. The kitchen includes a charming countertop, small sink, a refrigerator, and several tiny cabinets. Next to it, there’s also a built-in daybed, creating the perfect little spot for a break.
The bathroom boasts a full-size shower, a wall-hung vanity, and a generous oval mirror, in addition to the toilet. One of its most unique features is the oversized skylight that floods it with natural light during the day.
As tiny as it is, this micro cabin is also meant to last, and to withstand the challenges of a natural setting. The corrugated external cladding, with white ColorBond, is simple but sturdy. Apparently, it was inspired by livestock sheds, and it’s supposed to integrate beautifully on farm land or even in the Australian bushes. Inside, the timber-lined walls keep things cozy and warm even when temperatures drop.
The smallest model in the Base Cabin range, this cabin is truly one of a kind. Customers also have the option to customize the windows or the toilet. The MGAO0-designed tiny cabin is available at Base Cabin, with pricing starting at $104,000 AUD (approximately $69,800).
