An Architect Designed This Adorable Micro Cabin to Be Surprisingly Functional
It’s no longer surprising to discover a modern living and working space in the middle of nowhere, surrounded only by nature. In fact, it’s one of the trends of contemporary living – take your mobile home on the road, while also using is as a remote office. But this doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. This minimalistic cabin proves it, as one of the most ingenious dwellings with limited space available.

17 Nov 2022, 03:08 UTC ·
When a successful tiny house builder joins forces with an architecture office, the result can only be impressive. In the case of Base Cabin and Matt Goodman Architecture Office (MGAO) it’s a super tiny cabin that manages to squeeze in all the amenities of a welcoming home and office, while also blending in with the natural surroundings.

You’ll be surprised at what can be fitted inside a home with a 10-square meter (107.6 square feet) footprint. The key is to make the most of the tiny space, by implementing several modular, convertible solutions. The entire cabin becomes one big multifunctional space. During the day, it’s perfect for dining, working, and relaxing, and at night it “magically” transforms into a bedroom.

A pull-down bed and a pull-up table are some of the key pieces, said architect Matt Goodman. The goal was to use in the best way every inch inside the home, without making it feel overcrowded, and keeping the focus on the most important elements for daily living – a comfy bed, a practical work space, a well-equipped kitchen.

During the day, the rounded table can be pulled down, secured in place, and joined by two stools that are cleverly stored under the built-in bench. In the evening, everything is tucked away, and the Murphy bed that’s big enough for two gets pulled down from the wall, taking center stage.

The little cabin includes a separate kitchen and bathroom, both of which are remarkably stylish and well equipped. The kitchen includes a charming countertop, small sink, a refrigerator, and several tiny cabinets. Next to it, there’s also a built-in daybed, creating the perfect little spot for a break.

The bathroom boasts a full-size shower, a wall-hung vanity, and a generous oval mirror, in addition to the toilet. One of its most unique features is the oversized skylight that floods it with natural light during the day.

The cabin itself was also built to maximize natural light, through the use of large windows. Last but not least, conventional doors are replaced by a large glass door that not only slides, but completely disappears into the wall cavity. This way, light and air fill the entire space, connecting it to the outdoors.

As tiny as it is, this micro cabin is also meant to last, and to withstand the challenges of a natural setting. The corrugated external cladding, with white ColorBond, is simple but sturdy. Apparently, it was inspired by livestock sheds, and it’s supposed to integrate beautifully on farm land or even in the Australian bushes. Inside, the timber-lined walls keep things cozy and warm even when temperatures drop.

The clever sliding door keeps the fresh air coming, but there’s also a ceiling fan that provides additional mechanical ventilation. As you can tell, everything is kept as simple as possible inside this tiny cabin. At the same time, it’s surprisingly modern and well-suited for the busy lifestyle of digital nomads. With enough room for two, it makes a good choice for a working couple.

The smallest model in the Base Cabin range, this cabin is truly one of a kind. Customers also have the option to customize the windows or the toilet. The MGAO0-designed tiny cabin is available at Base Cabin, with pricing starting at $104,000 AUD (approximately $69,800).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

