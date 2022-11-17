Nashville Musician’s Vintage Trailer Comes With an Outdoor Kitchen and Bath House

This Nashville musician first wrote a song about a trailer and the freedom it symbolizes, then decided to buy a vintage one, renovate it, and turn it into one of the coolest getaways in the area.
First there was a song, Brian Oaks told Airbnb. The song he wrote inspired him to get the real thing. Not an Airstream, like the one in the song, but a 1949 Spartan “Blueberry” Royal Mansion. Brian already had the perfect spot where the old Spartan could start a new life as a vacation retreat for vintage lovers. Together with his wife Stephanie, he owned 40-acre (16 hectares) farm near downtown Nashville, called No. 9.
This is how the story began. The renovated camper is now a comfortable retreat with a touch of luxury. Big enough for two, it boasts a comfortable double bed, a cozy couch (without the TV), and a galley-style kitchen with all the basics.
But what makes this getaway stand out is the generous outdoors space that includes a separate kitchen, a bath house with a rustic-style claw-foot tub, and a large dining area on the porch. The outdoor kitchen is as modern as it gets, flaunting a gas grill, a refrigerator, and a stainless steel sink. What better way to stay close to nature, while still feeling totally comfortable?
Since it’s close to the Music City, it’s no surprise that other musicians became regular guests. One of them even filmed a music video here. Camping and country music sounds like a winning combination for many.
Brian designed the vintage trailer’s interior himself, and he invites guests to really unplug (even though Wi-Fi is available) and make the most of all the amenities. Although it’s only 25 minutes away from the bustling center of Music City, this vintage camper getaway stays hidden in a very private part of the farm, surrounded by woods. For more details, you can check out Airbnb.
This is how the story began. The renovated camper is now a comfortable retreat with a touch of luxury. Big enough for two, it boasts a comfortable double bed, a cozy couch (without the TV), and a galley-style kitchen with all the basics.
But what makes this getaway stand out is the generous outdoors space that includes a separate kitchen, a bath house with a rustic-style claw-foot tub, and a large dining area on the porch. The outdoor kitchen is as modern as it gets, flaunting a gas grill, a refrigerator, and a stainless steel sink. What better way to stay close to nature, while still feeling totally comfortable?
Since it’s close to the Music City, it’s no surprise that other musicians became regular guests. One of them even filmed a music video here. Camping and country music sounds like a winning combination for many.
Brian designed the vintage trailer’s interior himself, and he invites guests to really unplug (even though Wi-Fi is available) and make the most of all the amenities. Although it’s only 25 minutes away from the bustling center of Music City, this vintage camper getaway stays hidden in a very private part of the farm, surrounded by woods. For more details, you can check out Airbnb.