1950 Spartan Mansion Quit Its Circus Days to Become a Fabulous Desert Getaway

When it comes to vintage nostalgia and appeal, you can’t beat a Spartan Mansion from 1950. With roots that go back to 1945, the Spartan Trailer Company is an important piece of the American trailer history, and some of its creations can still be enjoyed today, as wonderful homes on wheels.
Getaways have a different meaning for everybody, and for some it’s about being under the stars, in a desert with spiritual connotations. Nothing would be more suited for such a mystical place than a vintage trailer that’s already lived a long, fascinating life before retiring in full glory.
Rosie is the name of such a trailer, a 1950 Spartan Mansion that apparently traveled the world, performing circus acts, for a good chunk of its life. Now, it’s living a second life as a home on wheels, boasting modern amenities but with its unique nostalgic spirit still intact.
Rosie is just one of the many trailers that welcome guests at the fabulous Hotel Luna Mystica, located in the Mesa of Taos, in New Mexico. They are all vintage, but fitted with the basic amenities required by modern travelers, and decorated in a way that honors their legacy.
A few splashes of color make Rosie immediately stand out. As you walk in, you are drawn by the cozy living area that’s not just perfect for admiring the view, but also doubles as a sleeping area for kids or for an extra guest. You’ll also find a full bath and a generous bed, complete with high-quality linens. In the kitchen area, guests can make good use of the cooktop and mini fridge, and there’s also a French press for fresh coffee in the morning.
Like a true home, Rosie comes with its own deck and patio, where a fire pit is ready to make the mystical desert nights even more enchanting. But you won’t be completely separated from civilization, as all the trailers on the campsite offer free Wi-Fi.
To find out more about staying inside this 1950 Spartan Mansion, you can check out Hotel Luna Mystica.
Rosie is the name of such a trailer, a 1950 Spartan Mansion that apparently traveled the world, performing circus acts, for a good chunk of its life. Now, it’s living a second life as a home on wheels, boasting modern amenities but with its unique nostalgic spirit still intact.
Rosie is just one of the many trailers that welcome guests at the fabulous Hotel Luna Mystica, located in the Mesa of Taos, in New Mexico. They are all vintage, but fitted with the basic amenities required by modern travelers, and decorated in a way that honors their legacy.
A few splashes of color make Rosie immediately stand out. As you walk in, you are drawn by the cozy living area that’s not just perfect for admiring the view, but also doubles as a sleeping area for kids or for an extra guest. You’ll also find a full bath and a generous bed, complete with high-quality linens. In the kitchen area, guests can make good use of the cooktop and mini fridge, and there’s also a French press for fresh coffee in the morning.
Like a true home, Rosie comes with its own deck and patio, where a fire pit is ready to make the mystical desert nights even more enchanting. But you won’t be completely separated from civilization, as all the trailers on the campsite offer free Wi-Fi.
To find out more about staying inside this 1950 Spartan Mansion, you can check out Hotel Luna Mystica.