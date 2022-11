Mazda Now Taking Orders in the UK for 2023 CX-5 With Loads of Options Available

SUV

There are two big additions that stand out in the 2023 Mazda CX-5 offering; the highlight being what Mazda calls its '24v Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid technology across all petrol lines. The introduction of efficient technology also incorporates a cylinder deactivation feature on 165ps (162 hp) automatic models and together results in a reduction of 9g/km of Co2 emissions.The other addition to the 2023 CX- 5 list of options comes in the form of exterior color with the CX-5 becoming only the second Mazda to come in the company's signature new paint color- Rhodium White which had been exclusive to the bigger CX-60until now.Of the dizzying array of models offered there are just five different trim levels Centre-Line, Newground, Exclusive-Line, Homura, and Takumi. Although all have their own character the Newground, Homura and Takumi are the highlights.Despite its name, the Centre-Line mode is the entry point CX-5 which comes with either a 165ps (162 hp) e-Skyactiv G petrol or 150ps (147 hp) Skyactiv-D engine however, the Newground trim level comes exclusively with the 165ps (162 hp) e-Skyactiv G petrol. The Newground model has a more rugged look by way of lower body side skirts, black mirrors, and 19-inch (48.3 cm) diamond-cut alloy wheels; the interior is highlighted by black leatherette seats with green piping that matches exterior grill accents.With either a 165ps (162 hp) e-Skyactiv G petrol or 150ps (147 hp) and 194ps (191.4 hp) Skyactiv-D diesel, the Exclusive -line is forecast to be a big hit in the UK. The diesel option can be had with front or all-wheel drive with an automatic gearbox and marks the entry point of Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system in the 2023 Mazda CX-5 range.The gloss black detailing on the wheel arches, side moldings, door mirrors, and signature wing grille surround and red accents on the 19-inch (48.3 cm) wheels, and red interior stitching are signature features of the Homura trim that comes with the 165ps (162 hp) e Skyactiv G petrol engine and front wheel drive.Atop the CX-5 line resides the Takumi which is distinguished by a unique one-color exterior with a high-class interior featuring Nappa leather and woodgrain accents. The top-of-the-line Takumi may be the most variable of the CX-5 range in terms of powertrain and drivetrain with both the 2.0-liter 165ps e-Skyactiv G and 194ps (191.4 hp) 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G petrol being offered. The smaller engine option is matched with front-wheel drive while the larger engine including the diesel is offered exclusively with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.The styling of the CX-5 across all models benefits from Mazda's award-winning Kodo Design evolution with modular front and the rear bumper headlight and taillight clusters exhibiting a more modern appearance. With a single touch of a switch, the CX-5'S can be changed for optimal performance in varying driving conditions. The Takumi 194ps (191.4 hp) petrol model also has the i-Activfeature with an off-road mode.A center console-mounted wireless Qi tray and an updated i-Activsense safety systemCruise & Traffic Support (CTS) are part of the tech features across the CX-5 range. The CTS is an integral part of the CX-5's safety system as it reduces driving fatigue in traffic jams by assisting with acceleration, braking, and steering functions. In addition the CX-5 comes with AppleCarplay and wireless Android Auto with the front USB ports now USB-C“The Mazda CX-5 is an incredibly important car in Mazda’s history. From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012 it has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers, who have loved its style, quality, and driver engagement. It’s the car that established Mazda as a maker of genuinely sporty SUVs, which deliver class leading quality and high levels of standard equipment”, said Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said