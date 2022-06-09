Someone Thinks They Can Buy This Spartan Motorhome for $125, They're Definitely Not Crazy

It’s finally summer in the northern hemisphere, and most of us have already planned our vacation. But have you? Depending on what you have in mind, this particular home away from home could be your trusty companion, if you’re brave enough and know your way about flooded vehicles.
That’s right, ‘flooded,’ as that is what happened to this motorhome from Spartan Motors, a 2013 model, made toward the end of 2012, according to the Copart listing, which can be seen in New Orleans. The recreational vehicle packs a six-pot diesel, hooked up to an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and could be yours, for the right sum.
At the time of writing, the highest bid was $125, and while that may seem justifiable to you and me, who wouldn’t normally buy a flooded machine, let alone a motorhome, the seller’s reserve hasn’t been met. The estimated retail value of a pristine example is just shy of $200,000, and it’s safe to say that this one won’t fetch that much in its current condition.
Not only has water gotten the best of it, but it has an incomplete exterior, the ad reveals. This is backed up by the pictures accompanying it, which show that it is missing several lights, and the grille, and that some windows, including the front windscreen, are smashed. The rear ladder doesn’t look that good either, but at least the interior, which is very posh and cozy, does seem to be salvageable.
If it ends up changing hands for a decent sum, then some of the things that made it great once could be used in all sorts of other mobile homes, and with a lot of measuring and modifying, several parts might end up in vans modified for living on the road. So, assuming that you’re into this sort of stuff, how much would you be willing to blow on it?
At the time of writing, the highest bid was $125, and while that may seem justifiable to you and me, who wouldn’t normally buy a flooded machine, let alone a motorhome, the seller’s reserve hasn’t been met. The estimated retail value of a pristine example is just shy of $200,000, and it’s safe to say that this one won’t fetch that much in its current condition.
Not only has water gotten the best of it, but it has an incomplete exterior, the ad reveals. This is backed up by the pictures accompanying it, which show that it is missing several lights, and the grille, and that some windows, including the front windscreen, are smashed. The rear ladder doesn’t look that good either, but at least the interior, which is very posh and cozy, does seem to be salvageable.
If it ends up changing hands for a decent sum, then some of the things that made it great once could be used in all sorts of other mobile homes, and with a lot of measuring and modifying, several parts might end up in vans modified for living on the road. So, assuming that you’re into this sort of stuff, how much would you be willing to blow on it?