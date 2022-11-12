1972 Airstream Ambassador Trailer Is a Vintage Home on Wheels Looking for New Adventures

Established in the late 1920s when Wally Byam began building trailers in his backyard, Airstream is almost 100 years old as of 2022. Now an American icon, the company is doing better than ever and offers a long list of travel trailers and touring coaches.
The trailers are as modern as they get on the inside, but they still look like their vintage counterparts on the outside. Because camping enthusiasts still dig aerodynamic trailers with aluminum body panels.
But if you're not really into modern amenities or spending more than $100,000 on a brand-new Airstream, there are plenty of vintage trailers up for grabs. This 1972 Ambassador is one of them.
Located in Sanford, Florida, this Airstream is highly original, which is a rare feat for a 50-year-old trailer. And according to the seller, the "living room" sofa bed and the twin middle beds are in "very good shape for a 1970s Airstream."
The cupboards also look like they could handle a few more years of traveling without major repairs. and there's plenty of storage room as well. Both the AC and the outlets work as they should. The kitchen has a four-burner stove, a double sink, and a refrigerator, which are more than enough to live off the grid for a long time.
The aluminum shell also appears to be in great condition. Yes, it doesn't shine like new, but all the body panels are damage-free and will come back to life with good polishing. All told, this trailer has been well taken care of by its previous owners.
The only real problem this trailer has is with the tires, which are only good enough "to move the trailer 2-3 hours" according to the owner. It's probably best to have them replaced before you haul the Airstreamer, regardless of the distance.
All told, this trailer has been sitting for a few years and it's looking for a new owner that will put it back on the road. And yes, it might not be as fancy as a modern Airstreamer, but it's a solid alternative for camping enthusiasts who like to do it the old-fashioned way. There's also the option to have it refurbished for a fresh look inside and out.
Whatever the plan, the Aistream Ambassador is being offered by eBay seller "beauty-liquidators" in a no-reserve auction. The listing has gotten a lot of attention so far and the high bid sits at $14,500 with more than a couple of days to go.
But if you're not really into modern amenities or spending more than $100,000 on a brand-new Airstream, there are plenty of vintage trailers up for grabs. This 1972 Ambassador is one of them.
Located in Sanford, Florida, this Airstream is highly original, which is a rare feat for a 50-year-old trailer. And according to the seller, the "living room" sofa bed and the twin middle beds are in "very good shape for a 1970s Airstream."
The cupboards also look like they could handle a few more years of traveling without major repairs. and there's plenty of storage room as well. Both the AC and the outlets work as they should. The kitchen has a four-burner stove, a double sink, and a refrigerator, which are more than enough to live off the grid for a long time.
The aluminum shell also appears to be in great condition. Yes, it doesn't shine like new, but all the body panels are damage-free and will come back to life with good polishing. All told, this trailer has been well taken care of by its previous owners.
The only real problem this trailer has is with the tires, which are only good enough "to move the trailer 2-3 hours" according to the owner. It's probably best to have them replaced before you haul the Airstreamer, regardless of the distance.
All told, this trailer has been sitting for a few years and it's looking for a new owner that will put it back on the road. And yes, it might not be as fancy as a modern Airstreamer, but it's a solid alternative for camping enthusiasts who like to do it the old-fashioned way. There's also the option to have it refurbished for a fresh look inside and out.
Whatever the plan, the Aistream Ambassador is being offered by eBay seller "beauty-liquidators" in a no-reserve auction. The listing has gotten a lot of attention so far and the high bid sits at $14,500 with more than a couple of days to go.