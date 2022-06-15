This $44K Tiny House Combines Modern Luxury With the Rustic Charm of a Log Cabin

Even if tiny homes don’t offer as much space to move around as their regular-sized counterparts, they are designed to maximize both comfort and function. That’s the case with this small house on wheels as well, which combines the cozy look and feel of a cabin with the convenience of a luxury house.
On the outside, it might look like a regular tiny house on wheels, but its wooden interior is absolutely breathtaking. The construction sits on a custom double axle trailer. It features a front cantilever design, which makes way for a covered entryway that can double as a small front covered porch, extending the available living space.
Speaking of that, this mobile dwelling measures 18 ft (5.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8 ft (2.4-meter) wide. It’s a tiny home by definition, but it does incorporate some clever design ideas that make it seem much more spacious.
Open the shaker-style door, and you’re greeted by a beautiful wooden interior that feels extra cozy. The first thing that’s going to catch your attention is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a sink, a small refrigerator, a microwave, an electric cooktop, and a coffee maker.
The kitchen has ample storage space. It includes several drawers, cupboards, and cabinets where the owners can store the cookware. Next to the base cabinet, you can spot a small table for two as well.
On the opposite wall from the kitchen, owners can put up their TV, hang artwork, or just leave it like that to make the place feel more spacious. There’s also a small empty area towards the end of the house that can be converted into a closet or pantry.
Next to it is the bathroom. Although compact, it does come with everything you need. It has a corner shower, a sink, a vanity, a toilet, and a small hot water heater. Above the bathroom is a large loft, which can be accessed via a hanging ladder. There’s enough room for a queen-size bed and two small nightstands. Above the entry is another loft. This one is smaller, and it can be used for storing bigger items.
This beautiful tiny house was recently listed on Tiny House Listings for $44,000. You can click the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough and see what it has to offer.
