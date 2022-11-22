Plain-Looking Tiny Home Reveals a Unique Interior With a DIY Climbing Wall

I bet you’ve never seen a tiny house like this one. Sure, on the outside, it doesn’t look like much. However, the interior is packed with unique features. This cozy tiny living space includes all sorts of contraptions, such as an interior fountain, a hammock, and even a DIY climbing wall that the owner uses to get to the lofted bedroom.
The exterior of this dwelling doesn’t look much different from any other tiny. However, the interior is where the magic happens. Ben Brown designed his house around his passions. So he basically created a space that has not only all the comforts of home but also interesting elements that make it stand out.
Once you open the door and step inside, you’re welcomed by an all-wooden interior that is loaded with unique elements. The living room has a couch and a laptop stand – this area serves as a small working space. Of course, that’s not the most interesting thing you’ll see there. The living room is also equipped with an interior fountain and numerous lanterns that are hanging from the ceiling. Some of them are music boxes, while others are actually decanters. Elsewhere, you’ll spot some hooks that come in handy when Ben wants to put up his hammock and relax.
Luckily he also has a TV mounted right above a big closet that swivels, so he can watch it from every corner of the living room. Another special feature that this area has is a DIY rock climbing wall. Since rock climbing is one of Ben’s passions, he wanted to be able to get to the loft doing what he loves. He does have a more traditional way of accessing it as well: there’s a ladder that he can use whenever he wants. The loft is pretty spacious and can fit a bed for two. It also has a skylight that lets plenty of natural light come inside.
Underneath the bedroom is the kitchen, which includes all the appliances you’d find in a regular-sized dwelling. It has a large sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a full-size refrigerator, a microwave, and a toaster oven. It even has a wine rack. There’s also a generous wooden countertop and plenty of storage space.
This house has a split bath. On one side, you’ll see a composting toilet, while on the other, you’ll find a huge shower that has both a rainfall showerhead and a standard one. Recently, Ben offered a full tour of his unique mobile habitat to the folks that run the FLORB YouTube channel. Check out the clip attached down below to see what this tiny home is all about.
