Jean Claude Van Tram Is Almost a Century Old, Now a Delightfully Retro Tiny Home

Among the old means of transportation that are turned into quirky, charming tiny homes these days, trams are a rare sight. What makes this one in Victoria, Australia even more special is that it was built way back, in 1926. This new chapter in its book was not without bumps in the road, but jean Claude Van Tram is proving to be worthy of this name.
If you’re into unusual camping retreats with a vintage vibe and an interesting story, you’ll want to take a closer look at the nearly 100-years-old tram sitting in Camp Kulning, a property in the Macedon Ranges, Victoria. The property includes a separate cottage, a retro tiki bar, and the typical outdoor amenities for camping, but Jean Claude Van Tram is, undoubtedly, the star.
This is what its owner, Angela Hanley, named it. A music festival publicist, Angela rescued the 1920s W-class tram, when it was basically abandoned and falling apart. She carefully brought it back to life, but didn’t transform it into something entirely new and glamorous. Instead, vintage and re-purposed pieces were used to decorate it and turn into a welcoming home. The result was an original mix of modern and retro features.
The old tram with a long service history (between the 1920s and the ‘80s) became a tiny home with a comfy bedroom that’s big enough for two, a basic kitchenette, and a charming lounge area that even boasts a wood-burning fireplace. The bathroom is not exactly luxurious, only including a shower and basin, while the separate compost toilet was placed in the driver’s cabin. There’s no TV or Wi-Fi either. But the atmosphere is kept cozy by a slip-system air conditioning/heater.
Unfortunately, the vintage train took another hit just last year, because of a powerful storm that caused serious damage. Angela is still working on restoring the old boy, who fortunately seems to be very resilient. You can follow the restoration process at Camp Kulning, and find out more about booking at AirBnB.
