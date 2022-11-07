Clever Container Home Sitting Over a Stream Features an Elevator Bed and a Sliding Cabinet

If you’re not convinced about the versatility of shipping containers turned tiny homes, you have to check out Cam’s Container. This young owner not only placed his unconventional vacation retreat right over a stream, but also made the most of the limited space, through some ingenious design solutions.
It looks really quirky – an industrial container sitting over a stream in the middle of a forest in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. But once you step inside, you’ll discover an expectedly stylish and comfortable living space. Cam’s Container (available for booking through Airbnb) is only 20-foot-long (6 meters) yet it manages to include a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a bed within 125 square feet (11.6 meters).
How is that possible? Well, first of all, one of the ends is a 2-in-1 living area and bedroom. During the day, guests can relax on the comfy sofa, which also offers plenty of storage space. When it’s time to go to bed, a remote-controlled bed for two is lowered from the ceiling, right above the sofa – fast and easy. This will also give you plenty of space to easily make your bed each time, unlike other tiny homes, where the bed sits in a corner.
The kitchen sits in the middle, with stylish bar stools close to the window so that you can enjoy the views as well. The bathroom is the tiniest area in the container home, but there’s a catch. Instead of a regular door, Cam added a rolling cabinet with a sliding door. When using the bathroom, the cabinet’s sliding door ensures privacy. When the shower isn’t being used, the cabinet rolls back, to offer more space for the kitchen area.
Despite its secluded locations, Cam’s Container comes with all the modern perks, such as HDTV, Wi-FI, air conditioning and heating. But it will also soon become off-grid, so the toilet is a dry-flush one, with a limited number of flushes, and shower time is also limited.
A surprising mix of modern interior design and off-grid camping, this ingenious container tiny home is truly inspirational when it comes to maximizing space.
How is that possible? Well, first of all, one of the ends is a 2-in-1 living area and bedroom. During the day, guests can relax on the comfy sofa, which also offers plenty of storage space. When it’s time to go to bed, a remote-controlled bed for two is lowered from the ceiling, right above the sofa – fast and easy. This will also give you plenty of space to easily make your bed each time, unlike other tiny homes, where the bed sits in a corner.
The kitchen sits in the middle, with stylish bar stools close to the window so that you can enjoy the views as well. The bathroom is the tiniest area in the container home, but there’s a catch. Instead of a regular door, Cam added a rolling cabinet with a sliding door. When using the bathroom, the cabinet’s sliding door ensures privacy. When the shower isn’t being used, the cabinet rolls back, to offer more space for the kitchen area.
Despite its secluded locations, Cam’s Container comes with all the modern perks, such as HDTV, Wi-FI, air conditioning and heating. But it will also soon become off-grid, so the toilet is a dry-flush one, with a limited number of flushes, and shower time is also limited.
A surprising mix of modern interior design and off-grid camping, this ingenious container tiny home is truly inspirational when it comes to maximizing space.