Billionaire Car Collector’s Superyacht Is Also a Masterpiece, Worth $80 Million

You’d expect someone who built their fortune in the automotive industry to be a luxury car connoisseur. And David MacNeil doesn’t disappoint – he is considered one of the world’s top collectors. On top of that, he seems to have the same exquisite taste when it comes to pleasure craft. The superyacht that allegedly belongs to him is one of the most elegant and expensive on the luxury charter market.
Before launching his own business called WeatherTech, back in 1989, David MacNeil was vice president of U.S. sales for AMG. His company, which makes car floor mats and other accessories, became hugely successful, and also a racing sponsor. At the same time, MacNeil became an avid car collector.
In 2018, when he allegedly paid $70 million for a rare 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO (considered the most expensive car sold by private agreement at the same) MacNeil was officially confirmed as one of the world’s top 100 car collectors. And his son, racing driver Cooper MacNeil, follows in his footsteps.
David MacNeil’s collection of luxury toys also seems to include a floating masterpiece. The superyacht named W is allegedly owned by the billionaire. Built by Feadship in 2013, the vessel bears the signature of two of the most prestigious names in the yacht building industry – naval architect de Voogt, and interior designers Bannenberg & Rowell.
The result was a highly elegant 190-footer (58 meters) that combines the sumptuous atmosphere of a luxury mansion with the adventurous spirit of a vacation yacht. Up to ten guests can be accommodated across five staterooms, including the lavish master suite with an en-suite bathroom featuring a full-size bathtub, plus a wardrobe and a private office.
In addition to the generous jacuzzi, outdoors bar, and gym equipment, W comes with an inflatable pop-up dock that extends the existing swim platform. That becomes the perfect setup for the yacht’s impressive toybox, which includes a giant waterslide with a climbing wall, and several tenders (a Boston Whaler Outrage was recently added).
Complete with an extensive crew and experienced captain, it’s no wonder that the W superyacht, available at Y.CO, costs $450,000 per week during the winter season. After all, it’s a billionaire’s luxury toy that lives up to that name.
In 2018, when he allegedly paid $70 million for a rare 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO (considered the most expensive car sold by private agreement at the same) MacNeil was officially confirmed as one of the world’s top 100 car collectors. And his son, racing driver Cooper MacNeil, follows in his footsteps.
David MacNeil’s collection of luxury toys also seems to include a floating masterpiece. The superyacht named W is allegedly owned by the billionaire. Built by Feadship in 2013, the vessel bears the signature of two of the most prestigious names in the yacht building industry – naval architect de Voogt, and interior designers Bannenberg & Rowell.
The result was a highly elegant 190-footer (58 meters) that combines the sumptuous atmosphere of a luxury mansion with the adventurous spirit of a vacation yacht. Up to ten guests can be accommodated across five staterooms, including the lavish master suite with an en-suite bathroom featuring a full-size bathtub, plus a wardrobe and a private office.
In addition to the generous jacuzzi, outdoors bar, and gym equipment, W comes with an inflatable pop-up dock that extends the existing swim platform. That becomes the perfect setup for the yacht’s impressive toybox, which includes a giant waterslide with a climbing wall, and several tenders (a Boston Whaler Outrage was recently added).
Complete with an extensive crew and experienced captain, it’s no wonder that the W superyacht, available at Y.CO, costs $450,000 per week during the winter season. After all, it’s a billionaire’s luxury toy that lives up to that name.