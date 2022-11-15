Lunaz Unveils Fully-Electric Range Rover Country Designed to Serve as Yacht Tender

Range Rover has always made versatile and complex vehicles that perfectly blend comfort and utility and are able to play multiple roles in the life of their owners. And nothing represents the brand better than the original Range Rover Classic, the marque’s flagship SUV.
Produced from 1969 to 1996, the Range Rover Classic has tremendous appeal for custom restomod builders as well. British restoration shop Lunaz, well known for converting iconic vehicles to run on electric powertrains, is one of those that have taken a liking to Range Rovers. Their latest build is a stunning open-top Range Rover designed to function as a sailing yacht tender.
“The dramatic surge in demand for clean-air classic Range Rovers is significant proof of concept for Lunaz Design. The market has confirmed that re-engineering, electrifying, and upcycling the most significant cars in the world will secure their relevance for generations to come,” said Lunaz CEO David Lorenz.
Lunaz’ restomod is called Range Rover Country, and the builders have taken inspiration from the Range Rover from the 1983 Bond film Octopussy. The roofless SUV is fully electric and features two side-facing bench seats instead of the usual rear seat.
The builders completely disassembled the original Range Rover and gave it structural reinforcements using triangular steel sections and suspension upgrades to better prepare it for the upgraded powertrain and battery and help it maintain its stability even in its open-top incarnation.
The new all-electric powertrain is able to deliver 360-hp (365 ps) and 450 lb-ft (612 Nm) of torque. This is a 177% power increase compared to the original V8 engine.
Additionally, Lunaz equipped it with new disc brakes that use regenerative braking to help charge the battery.
The eye-pleasing exterior of the electric convertible boasts a bright Maya Blue livery and sleek black trim, which is a perfect match for its future oceanside use.
The interior also received new upholstery to match the blue exterior. A Mocca Walnut hardwood deck was installed under the aft bench seats, while the console also boasts matching trim now.
As you can see, everything was designed with great attention to detail, though the Range Rover Country restomod is meant to serve as a yacht tender for a customer in Southampton, New York, which means it will mainly transport the owner from his property to his yacht and vice-versa.
