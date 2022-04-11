David Beckham Gifts Son Brooklyn a $500,000 Electric Jaguar on His Wedding Day

On Saturday, in a billionaire’s luxury compound in Palm Beach, Florida, the “wedding of the century” took place. Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria’s eldest child, and Nicola Peltz, daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and an aspiring actress, tied the knot in front of hundred of guests.
The entire weekend affair, including the ceremony that took place in three huge marquees elevated for the occasion to take full advantage of the ocean view, is reported to have cost $3.5 million. The parents of the newlyweds picked up the bill and, considering Peltz is worth an estimated $1.6 billion and the Beckhams another $900 million, it was probably no big deal for them.
Still, such an expensive wedding brought wedding gifts to match. The parents of the groom did their best to impress, with an electric conversion of a classic Jaguar. This is probably just one of the many gifts the Beckhams gave the newlyweds, but it’s the most relevant to our interests. The Daily Mail says that David splashed nearly $500,000 on the vehicle, a 1954 XK140 Jag converted to electric by Lunaz, a specialist on this niche of the market.
Painted a gorgeous baby blue, the Beckhams arrived in the vehicle on the morning after the wedding. Shortly after their arrival at the compound, Brooklyn and wife Nicola took their new car for a test drive around the block, drawing comparisons to another high-profile wedding: that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also drove off from the reception in an electrified Jag. The Mail has exclusive photos, and you can check them out at the link in the tweet below.
Without a doubt $500K is a lot of money, even considering Becks’ wealth. While the report says that he paid for the car, we should note that he also holds stock in Lunaz: last summer, he acquired 10% of the company, impressed by the results he’d seen. Even if he did pay half a million for the converted classic, the kind of media attention the wedding gift is generating right now is unprecedented, most welcome publicity.
David Beckham splashes out $500k on vintage electric Jaguar as wedding gift for son Brooklyn https://t.co/HqEr8PJmp5— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 10, 2022