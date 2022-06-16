Lunaz Unveils Jaguar XK120 EV Conversion With Upcycled Ocean Plastics

Back in April, David Beckham gifted his beloved son a very special Jaguar XK140. The zero-emission conversion is the product of a company he’s invested in, a company based next to the Silverstone circuit.
Lunaz is the name of the said outfit, and their latest project is based on the XK120. The first sports car unveiled by Jaguar in the aftermath of World War II also happened to be the fastest series-production car of that epoch.
Top speed, however, is not a priority for this commission. The Lunaz-modified XK120 in the photo gallery doesn’t feature any leather in the cabin. Upcycled ocean plastics are used to make a statement, starting with reclaimed nylon fishing nets for the carpets. Marine plastics that include PET bottles are used for the backing of these carpets, the seat frame is constructed from aluminum, and the seats are wrapped in textile fabric.
Burr walnut is employed with a contemporary aesthetic made possible by satin lacquer. Whenever possible, Lunaz restored existing materials from the 70-year-old sports car. This way of doing things can be seen on the substrates, which have been reveneered with sustainably-sourced timber.
“Furthering the legacies of the most celebrated cars in the world is a labor of love derived from close collaboration with every customer. In handing over this beautiful electrified and upcycled Jaguar XK120, we conclude a project that has empowered our designers to reimagine the traditional classic car material palette. We are proud to take materials and create processes that significantly reduce the global impact of enjoying these cars by unlocking the power of upcycling,” said big kahuna David Lorenz.
Priced at £350,000 plus local taxes, a sum that converts to $425,000 at current exchange rates, the restomodded XK120 brings a slight air of modernity to the cabin with the help of a discreetly-integrated touchscreen infotainment system that boasts Apple CarPlay and sat nav.
Lunaz doesn’t mention what kind of powertrain it’s running, but previous builds feature a twin-motor arrangement with 375 ponies and plenty of torque on tap. The battery is believed to feature a capacity of 80 kWh.
