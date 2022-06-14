New Polestar 5 Teased, Will Drive Up Goodwood Hill During FOS

Originally a racing team, Polestar became a partner of Volvo in the 2000s. The Swedish automaker purchased the company in 2015, thus offering Polestar-infused models directly from dealers. In standalone form, Polestar became a thing almost five years ago with the introduction of a 2+2 GT, a plug-in coupe inspired by Volvo’s Concept Coupe of 2013.
Produced exclusively in China, this fellow made a statement by combining electric propulsion with a twin-charged engine. But Polestar knew that limited-run specials won’t keep the brand going. The 2 followed suit in 2019 with fully-electric propulsion as a viable alternative to the Tesla Model 3.
Also produced exclusively in China, the 2 will be joined by Polestar’s most ambitious vehicle yet, previewed by the Precept Concept. A four-door GT without B-pillars, the Precept Concept will be adapted into the 5 for 2023.
It’s not weird jumping from 2 to 5, though, because the 3 will start rolling off the line in October 2022 as a 2023 model in the guise of a utility vehicle. Also worthy of note, this model will be manufactured in South Carolina.
The 4 will join the party as a Porsche Macan-sized rival, most likely during calendar year 2023. As for the Polestar 5 that’s going to premiere as a prototype at Goodwood on June 23rd, that one is expected to land in 2024.
“Goodwood is our favorite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment,” commented Polestar big kahuna Thomas Ingenlath. “This year, we are thrilled to showcase the 5 going up the hill! Our UK-based research & development team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we are proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage.”
Recently leaked in the form of design patents, the 5 accommodates a large battery pack between its 3.1-meter wheelbase. Last, but certainly not least, Polestar is marketing the 5 as a tech-crazy flagship that also cares about sustainability through recycled cork vinyl, plastic bottles, and all that jazz.
