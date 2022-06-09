Polestar Went to the Global Fashion Summit to Find New Partners for Innovating Textiles

Swedish EV-maker Polestar attended this year's Global Fashion Summit as a main partner. The event, which represents the leading international forum for sustainability in fashion, took place earlier this week in Copenhagen with members of the fashion industry, policy makers and various stakeholders on location.
The main theme this year was “Alliances for a new era,” while the goal was to recognize the urgency for cross-industry collaboration when it comes to sustainable materials.
Polestar was the only automotive company involved in the event and was there to find new partners for its Polestar 0 project, which seeks to create a truly climate neutral car by 2030. Textiles are said to play a key role in achieving this goal, hence the carmaker’s presence at a fashion summit.
“The biggest obstacle to sustainable innovation is our own lack of imagination – we need to reimagine everything in order to make real change. This starts with collaboration within, and beyond, our industry,” said Fredrika Klaren, head of sustainability at Polestar. “Textiles and soft interior materials in particular remain a huge challenge in our quest to deliver on climate neutrality.”
The transport industry, together with the fashion industry, accounts for a large share of global emissions, according to Polestar, so the potential for reduction is immense, especially if collaboration can be achieved.
“Bringing Polestar as principal partner to the Summit is the essence of what we aimed to achieve with our new and expanded cross industry-scope. Polestar is spearheading sustainability in the car industry with its bold, near-time goals,” said Global Fashion Agenda CEO, Federica Marchionni.
“Polestar’s approach, especially when it comes to favoring radical change rather than incremental improvements, is an inspiration for the fashion industry too. For those working with sustainable materials and textiles, Polestar’s search for collaboration will be a great opportunity and business case to explore and apply innovations in a new area.”
