Polestar 5 in Production Guise Shows Up in Patent Images

Whenever a fantastic concept car makes it into production, we celebrate. It was the case with the Hyundai IONIQ 5, first seen as the 45 Concept. Buick said it would not make the Wildcat EV, which is a sin. At least Polestar will have a production version for the Precept. Car and Driver found patent images that show the Polestar 5 will be very similar to that striking concept.

