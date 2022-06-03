Polestar 5 in Production Guise Shows Up in Patent Images

Whenever a fantastic concept car makes it into production, we celebrate. It was the case with the Hyundai IONIQ 5, first seen as the 45 Concept. Buick said it would not make the Wildcat EV, which is a sin. At least Polestar will have a production version for the Precept. Car and Driver found patent images that show the Polestar 5 will be very similar to that striking concept.
One of the most intriguing aspects of the new EV is that it will not have a rear glass. The patent image of the back even presents where the camera to compensate for that will be. Just check the bottom of the massive solar roof, which will extend until the middle of the C-pillar. What comes next is the trunk lid.
As we told our readers in February, the Swedish carmaker said the Polestar 5 will have increased torsional stiffness. That was probably achieved by eliminating the rear window, which also helped Polestar obtain a more aerodynamic design by eliminating the rear wiper – and the back window with it.
Considering the need for vehicles that do not fight so much with the airflow, this design choice will probably be more common than expected. The Lightyear One also does not have a rear window. A massive solar panel replaced it. With the presentation of the production version on June 9, Lightyear may even be the first company to reach the market with this new body arrangement. To be fair, we have had production cars without a back window before, but they became unusual enough for the solution to be forgotten.
Curiously, the Polestar 5’s patent images do not present any signs of LiDAR, a piece of equipment that the Polestar Precept had. The NIO ET5 and ET7 have it integrated into their design, which suggests that it will be an option on the Polestar 5. In the Precept, it looked like something that was added afterward, so that’s probably why the patent images did not show it.
Another one is that the Polestar 5 will be a driver’s car, one in which owners will not want any sort of drive assistance or attempted automation. While its style promises precisely that, Polestar’s links with Volvo suggest that it will also offer those possibilities. After all, Luminar must have cut a deal that included both companies: the Volvo Embla will have its LiDARs.
