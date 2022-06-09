Polestar Has Begun Delivering the First of 65,000 Polestar 2 EVs to Car Rental Giant Hertz

Back in April of this year, Swedish EV-maker Polestar and car rental giant Hertz entered into an agreement for the delivery of 65,000 new Polestar 2 battery-electric models over a period of five years. Today, Polestar announced that the delivery process is well underway and that this undertaking by Hertz represents one of the largest single orders for EVs in the history of the automotive industry.
Also, by commencing deliveries on such a large order, Polestar is also showcasing its operational capability as a relatively mature brand.
The carmaker’s long-term plan is to increase its annual sales to roughly 290,000 vehicles by the end of 2025. Year-to-date, Polestar has taken over 32,000 customer orders for the Polestar 2, which represents a massive 290% increase over the same period in 2021.
“Our partnership with Hertz is an exciting milestone that provides the opportunity for a significant number of potential new customers to experience an EV for the first time, and it will be in a Polestar,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “With over 55,000 Polestar cars already on the road across our 25 live markets there is no doubt that our brand is growing at an incredible pace.”
Hertz will use the Polestar 2 in order to cater to customers who wish to have a premium EV experience. This model also comes with the world’s first built-in infotainment system powered by Android, which a lot of users should appreciate.
That being said, the car rental giant will also take delivery of any upcoming Polestar models such as the Polestar 3 SUV, which is set to debut in October of this year. Furthermore, Hertz is also adding the Polestar 1 performance hybrid to their Dream fleet.
“We’re excited to add this first delivery of Polestars to our fleet, expanding the opportunities for Hertz customers to enjoy the experience of driving an electric vehicle,” said Hertz exec Darren Arrington.
The carmaker’s long-term plan is to increase its annual sales to roughly 290,000 vehicles by the end of 2025. Year-to-date, Polestar has taken over 32,000 customer orders for the Polestar 2, which represents a massive 290% increase over the same period in 2021.
“Our partnership with Hertz is an exciting milestone that provides the opportunity for a significant number of potential new customers to experience an EV for the first time, and it will be in a Polestar,” said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “With over 55,000 Polestar cars already on the road across our 25 live markets there is no doubt that our brand is growing at an incredible pace.”
Hertz will use the Polestar 2 in order to cater to customers who wish to have a premium EV experience. This model also comes with the world’s first built-in infotainment system powered by Android, which a lot of users should appreciate.
That being said, the car rental giant will also take delivery of any upcoming Polestar models such as the Polestar 3 SUV, which is set to debut in October of this year. Furthermore, Hertz is also adding the Polestar 1 performance hybrid to their Dream fleet.
“We’re excited to add this first delivery of Polestars to our fleet, expanding the opportunities for Hertz customers to enjoy the experience of driving an electric vehicle,” said Hertz exec Darren Arrington.