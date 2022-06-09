Polestar Has Begun Delivering the First of 65,000 Polestar 2 EVs to Car Rental Giant Hertz

Back in April of this year, Swedish EV-maker Polestar and car rental giant Hertz entered into an agreement for the delivery of 65,000 new Polestar 2 battery-electric models over a period of five years. Today, Polestar announced that the delivery process is well underway and that this undertaking by Hertz represents one of the largest single orders for EVs in the history of the automotive industry.

