Polestar 2 Customers Get a Performance Upgrade via OTA, Here's How Much It Costs

Polestar has recently released the pricing for the 2023 Polestar 2, which comes with improved equipment and features. The Performance Pack in the build menu is particularly enticing, bringing a sizeable power boost and other performance parts to the mix, all for a cool $5,500. For those who want only the power boost, a much cheaper software update takes care of that.
The 2023 Polestar 2 is now available to order in the U.S., and among the worthy packages that Polestar customers can specify for the electric sedan is the Performance Pack. For $5,500 extra, this brings a performance software upgrade of 68 horsepower over the standard 408 horsepower of the Dual-motor configuration. It also comes with 20-inch wheels, Brembo brakes with drilled ventilated front discs, Öhlins dual-flow valve adjustable shock absorbers, and a dynamic chassis, among other things.
But if you only care about the performance boost, Polestar promised it would make it available as a software update to all Dual-motor Polestar 2 owners. Provided you are willing to pay the price. The OTA update is not available to U.S. customers yet, and the pricing is unknown. But Down Under, Polestar already made the OTA update available to customers, who can order it via the Polestar webshop. According to Car Expert, the price is 1,600 AUD, translating to 1,130 USD at current conversion rates.
It’s not cheap, considering it’s only a few lines of code, but it’s a steal compared to the $5,500 (actually 8,800 AUD in Australia, which is around 6,210 USD now). Based on this price difference between the U.S. and Australia, we expect the Performance OTA update’s price to be closer to 1,300 USD. We still don’t know when the update will be available to U.S. customers. Hopefully, it won’t take long.
The beauty of modern cars is that you can get new features and performance improvements via over-the-air updates. This is also helpful in case the carmakers screw things up. Instead of a costly recall, all they have to do is push an update and solve things, sometimes even without the owner finding out.
