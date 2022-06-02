Polestar 2 Taps Into Its Sportier Side With New BST Edition 270, Racing Stripes Prove It

Polestar has just expanded the ‘2’ offering by launching a limited edition model. Dubbed the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, it features enhanced looks, stiffer ride, and several other gizmos.
Capped at 270 units, hence the ‘270’ in its name, with 47 of them to make their way to the United States, and another 40 destined for the United Kingdom and Ireland, the limited edition will be marketed in mainland Europe, and China too.
“We had a great reaction to the specifically modified Polestar 2 we showed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021, and the response made it clear – we should create a version like that for production,” said the company’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
Some of the things that make it special include the matte black stripes, otherwise available as an option, as well as a full-body wrap, in Battleship Gray. Customers can get theirs in the Thunder or Snow paint finishes, with glossy black side mirror caps. ‘Swedish Gold’ details still bedeck the car, and they can be found on the brake calipers, damper elements, and inside, on the seatbelts, contrasting the Charcoal WeaveTech looks.
Compared to the regular Polestar 2, the Edition 270 features specially-developed Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, with auxiliary adjustment chambers under the hood, front strut bar, and 20% stiffer springs. It sits 25 mm (1 in) closer to the road, and rides on matte black 21-inch wheels, with a pattern inspired by those of the Polestar 1. Spinning around the four-piston Brembo brake calipers, the alloys are shod in Pirelli P Zero 245/35 tires, said to have been developed specifically for this model.
Last but not least, Polestar claims to have enhanced the 78 kWh battery, and two electric motors in the Edition 270. It has 469 hp (476 ps / 350 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque on tap, which is identical to the regular variant after the software update. Production will kick off this summer, and the first cars will be shipped from the fourth quarter of the year.
“We had a great reaction to the specifically modified Polestar 2 we showed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021, and the response made it clear – we should create a version like that for production,” said the company’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
Some of the things that make it special include the matte black stripes, otherwise available as an option, as well as a full-body wrap, in Battleship Gray. Customers can get theirs in the Thunder or Snow paint finishes, with glossy black side mirror caps. ‘Swedish Gold’ details still bedeck the car, and they can be found on the brake calipers, damper elements, and inside, on the seatbelts, contrasting the Charcoal WeaveTech looks.
Compared to the regular Polestar 2, the Edition 270 features specially-developed Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, with auxiliary adjustment chambers under the hood, front strut bar, and 20% stiffer springs. It sits 25 mm (1 in) closer to the road, and rides on matte black 21-inch wheels, with a pattern inspired by those of the Polestar 1. Spinning around the four-piston Brembo brake calipers, the alloys are shod in Pirelli P Zero 245/35 tires, said to have been developed specifically for this model.
Last but not least, Polestar claims to have enhanced the 78 kWh battery, and two electric motors in the Edition 270. It has 469 hp (476 ps / 350 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque on tap, which is identical to the regular variant after the software update. Production will kick off this summer, and the first cars will be shipped from the fourth quarter of the year.