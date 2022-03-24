2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor Now Available Stateside From $45,900

A genuine alternative to the Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 2 is now available with a single drive unit in the United States. Prospective customers may be tempted by the starting price, which is $33,400 after federal and state incentives. Without these perks, you’re looking at a $45,900 sticker price.
A rather compelling electric vehicle that’s loaded with cool technologies, the single-motor version is rocking Android Automotive OS for the infotainment system, eco-friendly materials for the cockpit, and no more than 270 miles (434 kilometers) on a full charge of the large battery pack.
The latter is officially rated at 78 kWh, the very same battery used in the dual-motor version. Speaking of which, the all-wheel-drive powertrain is currently listed at $4,000 extra with up to 249 miles (401 kilometers). As for straight-line performance, Polestar quotes 7 seconds and 4.5 seconds.
The Model 3, meanwhile, can be had from $46,900 in rear-drive flavor and $54,490 with all-wheel drive. Both offer more range and better acceleration, which is only natural because Tesla still is at the forefront of EVs despite the company’s longstanding reputation for horrible build quality and QC.
Prospective customers of the 2 may spend a little more on the Plus Pack, which bundles plenty of stuff that makes plenty of sense in daily-driving scenarios. In no particular order, $4,000 buys you a mechanical heat pump to extend range, a full-length panoramic glass roof, WeaveTech vegan interior upholstery rather than embossed textile, and 13-speaker audio.
Those who intend to spend even more can pony up $3,200 for the Pilot Pack, which offers drive-assist goodies like Pilot Assist, BLIS, and Adaptive Cruise Control. I know what you’re thinking, and you’re perfectly right: at this price point, adaptive cruise control should be completely standard.
On the plus side, the Polestar 2 won’t get outdated anytime soon thanks to over-the-air updates. For example, the most recent of updates have improved the liftback with quicker direct-current charging, scheduled charging, and a so-called Range Assistant app that integrates an Eco Climate function.
