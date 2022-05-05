Pricing for the 2023 Polestar 2 Announced, Will Take More Than a Clever Campaign

Polestar will start U.S. sales of the 2023 Polestar 2 in September and is confident enough that it will compete with the Tesla Model 3. This is obvious when looking at Polestar’s pricing strategy, with the electric sedan starting just below $50,000 before factoring in any rebates or federal tax incentives.
The Chinese carmaker had a clever advertising campaign during the Superbowl with its “No Clichés” commercial, but its’ gonna need more than that if it wants to crack the U.S. market. Polestar shows a lot of confidence though and has announced a starting price of $48,400 for the 2023 Polestar 2. This is more than Tesla’s Model 3, which starts at $46,990 for the RWD variant. To be sure, the Polestar 2 will benefit from the $7,500 federal tax rebate while Tesla has exhausted this option.
When opting for the dual motor configuration, the Polestar 2 undercuts Tesla with its $51,900 price. The equivalent Model 3 Long Range costs $55,990. While the Polestar 2 has a lower range than the Model 3 (260 miles vs 334 miles), it might prove a popular alternative considering the more favorable price and the federal tax rebate.
The Chinese company with Swedish DNA recently updated the Polestar 2 with useful features, including a heat pump with the Plus Pack (a $4,200 upgrade). The heat pump boosts efficiency in winter, allowing the car to travel longer distances before needing to recharge. Also in the Plus Pack, there's an advanced cabin air filter helping improve air quality within the vehicle.
Polestar also offers a Pilot Pack and a Performance Pack to further improve the owner’s experience. The former costs $3,400 and is similar to Tesla’s Autopilot, adding various assistance systems to the car. Among them are the Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Park Assist, and others. The Performance pack will be available at a later time to all Dual-Motor configurations via an OTA update. It unlocks 68 more horsepower over the regular 408-horsepower configuration, although its price is still unknown.
